Automotive Brake Linings Market Forecast and Segments, 2018-2028

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market Introduction: An automotive brake lining is a layer of frictional material bonded to the brake shoes. The material used for the manufacture of automotive brake linings is heat resistant to prevent friction from causing sparks or fire. Automotive brake linings are made from soft although tough heat resistant materials and are mounted over the brake shoe using high temperature adhesives. Recent technological advancements have led to the development of advanced braking systems. The use of automotive brake linings prevents the wear and tear of other braking components.

With growing concerns towards safety and security and the need for enhanced performance efficiency of brake systems, there has been a rise in the demand from OEMs for advanced automotive brake linings. There has also been a rise in the demand for advanced braking systems to achieve improved braking capability and a pleasant braking sensation. Growing vehicle production and rising fleet on road are driving the demand for automotive brake linings, both in the OEM and aftermarket.

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market Dynamics: Automotive Brake Linings Market Drivers: With passenger cars emerging as favored means of transport, the average miles driven per vehicle has increased over time. This increase in miles driven per vehicle is closely associated with the wear and tear of parts, which in turn necessitates timely maintenance and repair and thus, drives the demand for automotive brake linings.

There has also been a rise in the demand for automotive brake linings from heavy commercial vehicles such as construction and agricultural equipment. Automotive brake linings are critical components that need to be replaced from time to time, owing to the growing concern for vehicle safety. On an average, automotive brake linings are replaced once a year or for every 12,000 miles driven. When the automotive brake lining has reduced by 1/8 inches, it needs to be replaced.

Growth in automotive production and increase in vehicle fleet on road are expected to impact the demand for global automotive brake linings. From a macroeconomic point of view, rising population, increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization and industrialization have led to the significant growth of the automotive industry, which in turn is projected to create noteworthy demand for automotive brake linings over the forecast period.

Automotive Brake Linings Market Restraints: One of the major restraints faced by the global automotive brake linings market is technological advancement in braking technologies to eliminate the use of frictional materials. Additionally, players have been focusing on improving the life of friction products to reduce the demand for replacement of parts, which may impact the sales for automotive brake linings in the long run.

There are also stringent regulations pertaining to the use of light-weight materials in the automotive brake linings and also related to the alloy composition of the frictional materials used as automotive brake linings. Automotive Brake Linings Market Trends: There has been a rise in the demand for non-asbestos based automotive brake linings, which are environment-friendly and durable. A number of different material types such as rubber, glass and resins are being used in the manufacturing of automotive brake linings.

The global automotive brake linings market is a relatively fragmented one and manufacturers are focusing on the development of high temperature, reliable and durable brake linings. Manufacturers of automotive brake linings are also entering into long-term supply contracts with automakers to ensure reliable supply and gain market share.

There has also been a rise in the demand for automotive brake linings in electric vehicles. The growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to generate significant growth opportunities for the automotive brake linings market. Global Automotive Brake Linings Market: Segmentation: The global automotive brake linings market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, sales channel material type and region.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive brake linings market has been segmented as: Passenger cars, Light commercial vehicles, Heavy commercial vehicles, Electric vehicles; On the basis of material type, the global automotive brake linings market has been segmented as: Asbestos based automotive brake linings, Non- asbestos based automotive brake linings; On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive brake linings market has been segmented as: Original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket.

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market: Regional Outlook: In terms of regional outlook, the global automotive brake linings market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific. The growing automotive production and increasing automotive fleet are anticipated to drive the demand in the region. North America and Europe are also projected to hold significant shares in the global automotive brake linings market. Japan also has a major production base for automotive and thus, there has been a rise in the demand for automotive brake linings. Regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to remain low volume – high growth regions and growing investments in the automotive sector in the region are anticipated to drive the global automotive brake linings market growth.

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market: Market Participants: Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive brake linings market are: Federal-Mogul Corporation, ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., SGL Group, Miba AG, Akebono Brake Industries, Taiwan Brake Technology Corp., Brembo, Rane Brake Lining Limited.

