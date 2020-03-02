Automotive Brake Caliper Market: PCV Vehicle Exhibits Bullish Growth—Value Projected to Surpass USD 2 billion by 2027-end

Fact.MR published an exclusive forecast report for the automotive brake caliper market between 2018 and 2027. The foremost objective of this report on automotive brake caliper market is to pitch spearhead insights on market scenario, demand generators and technological advancements in automotive brake caliper market. Also, the study on automotive brake caliper market addresses key dynamics are expected to diversify the sales and future prominence of automotive brake caliper market. Safety is sine quo non in automotive engineering given potent braking system along with better suspension systems, safe cornering and good handling is indispensable for assessing the performance of the vehicle.

Traditional cars used drum brakes, where the motion of the wheels is decelerated by friction between a rotating drum and brake shoes mounted inside the drum. As the brake pads in disc brake systems are external to the disc and not limited within a drum, heat doesn’t normally build up rapidly. Ergo, disc brakes have largely replaced drum brakes in modern vehicles. Nevertheless, brake caliper has been pivotal in the disc brake system.

Brake calipers may be subject to permanent wear due to external factors—road grime, moisture, road salt, mechanical factors in the form of stone chips—which cause seals to come loose and brake fluid to leak out. Eventually, it will interfere with the guidance of the brake pads and lead to excess wear of the brake discs and brake pads.

Fixed calipers are highly sought after for its sheer performance, however, it is more expensive vis-à-vis the floating calipers. According to the study, fixed caliper logs over 55 percent share in automotive brake caliper sales.

Though the demand for HCV vehicle is expanding sluggardly, automotive brake caliper for PCV vehicle will exhibit a bullish growth with value surpassing USD 2 billion by 2027-end. The sluggish growth of HCV automotive brake caliper is mainly attributed to the long product lifecycle.

APEJ region is projected to account for more than 30 percent market share in automotive brake caliper market by 2027-end. Unprecedented adoption of vehicles and robust economic growth in India and China are known to steer the growth of automotive brake caliper in the region.

Automotive Brake Caliper Market: Report Content

The report provides a coherent analysis on the automotive brake caliper market which is backed up by quantitative and qualitative analysis. Besides, the report delves into the happenings in the market which have bearing on the growth of the automotive brake caliper market, comprising drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities. Further, the report also sheds light on segmentation to exhibit an exhaustive analysis of the automotive brake caliper market.

The report includes executive summary, overview section, which reveal a robust analysis of the automotive brake caliper market. Besides, the market overview section delineates supply chain, cost structure and pricing analysis along with PESTLE analysis to present a thorough analysis on the automotive brake caliper market. In addition, the overview section also peruses on Porters’ Five Force analysis which is known to aid in comprehending competitive scenario with regards to automotive brake caliper market.

Primary sources and secondary sources have been used to provide a judicious and unbiased analysis on automotive brake caliper market. As such, the secondary research banks on EC filing, trade journals, resourceful database and Factiva. On the other hand, the report relies upon primary research, incorporating veracious and unbiased assessment from seasoned analyst, genuine analysis from pundits and surveys and telephonic interview. Furthermore, the report throws light on absolute dollar opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y projections to offer a thorough analysis of the market.

Automotive Brake Caliper Market: Competitive Landscape

The robust assessment of competitive landscape of the automotive brake caliper market heavily banks on Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Furthermore, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis peruses on the strategies of the pertinent players in the automotive brake caliper market. In addition, the deep dive analysis of the key players and their business strategies are backed up by company profile, SWOT analysis, product portfolio and recent development, namely.

Key players operating in the global market for automotive brake caliper, include TRW Automotive, Continental AG, WABCO, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd, Brembo S.p.A, ZF Friedrichshafen, Apec Braking, Budweg, and Mando Corp.

