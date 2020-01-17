Automotive Body Control Module Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2018 – 2026

Automotive Body Control Module Market: Introduction

Considering the overall functionality of automotive body control modules, there is high demand expected for automotive body control modules in the modern automotive industry. Some of the automotive body control module functions include controlling of the truck, doors, lights, climate control, windows, and windshield. An automotive body control module also detects the malfunctioning in the wiring or components. Automotive body control module enables the linking of inputs and outputs through powerful microprocessors. Over the years, passenger vehicles are being manufactured with more electronic devices. Electronic devices control mechanisms such as the windows, keyless entry, wiper controller, engine performance monitor, lighting control, and mirror control on the printed circuit board that is enclosed inside the plastic cover assembly, called the body control module (BCM). The growing number of electronic components in an automotive vehicle creates complexity to control all the units. Therefore, there has been an increase in number of separate control modules for automotive parts to organize the electronic content effectively. Such factors deliver a positive growth outlook for the automotive body control module market over the forecast period.

Automotive Body Control Module Market: Dynamics

Advancement in technology with the help of power electronics gained high traction in automotive industry, in last few years. Moreover, increased investments in the production of automotive body control modules is projected to deliver high growth in the automotive body control module market. There are some top market players are increasing their production by accessing plants in developing countries. For instance, Hella India Automotive, the Indian subsidiary of German automotive parts supplier Hella, expanded its production facility in Dhankot, Haryana, with the start of the production of its body control module (BCM).

Growing awareness for the environment and fluctuating fuel prices, have, in turn, influenced consumers, especially in the developed countries in Europe and North America, to opt for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The high adoption of electric vehicles and the many benefits associated with automotive body control modules are attracting EV manufacturers to capitalize on the automotive body control module market.

On the other hand, the low replacement rate of automotive body control modules in vehicles is a restraint to the growth of the automotive body control module market. Increasing number of body control modules creates cost pressure on manufacturers, which is expected to hamper the growth of the automotive body control module market.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26038

Automotive Body Control Module Market: Segmentation

The automotive body control module market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, communication technology type, and application.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive body control module market can be segmented as:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

On the basis of communication technology type, the automotive body control module market can be segmented as:

LIN In-vehicle Communication

CAN In-vehicle Communication

On the basis of application, the automotive body control module market can be segmented as

Engine Control Modules

Transmission Control Modules

Powertrain Control Modules

Airbag Control Modules

Electronic Braking Control Modules

Steering Control Modules

Automotive Body Control Module Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific has a major share in the automotive body control module market. Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, South Korea, and others are among the top countries manufacturing automotive vehicles. The Chinese automotive industry is expected to grow tenfold over the forecast period. Owing to the Increasing production of automotive vehicles and inclusion of more numbers of electronic units, the demand for automotive body control modules is expected to escalate over the coming years.

Europe, followed by North America, is estimated to retain high volume and value growth in the automotive body control module market. Though the concept of electric vehicles in the Eastern European region is at an infancy stage, market movements have been observed, especially in the Russian and Polish economies, which can aid in the growth of the automotive body control module market. Both, Japan and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth in the automotive body control module market.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26038

Automotive Body Control Module Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive body control module market identified across the value chain include: