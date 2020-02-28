Automotive Blower Motor Market Projected to be Resilient During 2018-2026

Global Automotive Blower Motor Market – Overview

At the core of most car HVAC frameworks is a component known as a blower motor. The term automotive blower motor alludes to the way that these parts are electric motors that are joined to fans and allows the air to move through the HVAC system. Even though a vehicle does not have an air conditioning system, it will still require a blower motor in order to circulate the fresh air inside the cabin and to run the heating systems of that vehicle. In most of the cases, a solitary blower motor is in charge of conveying both hot and cool air depending upon how the atmosphere controls are set. The requirement of air-conditioning is different for every vehicle. The air conditioning demand for truck cabin is different from the passenger car cabin, which requires extremely personalized components along with the automotive blower motor for HVAC systems for different vehicles. The competition in the global market is intensifying further with manufacturers of automotive blower motors introducing new technologies and products along with better technological integration, thereby increasing the demand for automotive blower motor in the market.

Global Automotive Blower Motor Market – Market Dynamics

Increasing inclination towards luxury cars in MEA, particularly in GCC, is expected to create market opportunities for automotive blower motors manufacturers operation in the region. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing the role of automotive blower motors in standout luxury features. Innovations along with the better integration of technology and work flow are expected to create opportunities for automotive blower motor in this region. In addition to this, innovation in vehicle technology is identified as a critical aspect of MEA’s automotive industry. Automotive blower motors manufacturers are not only updating existing products but also experimenting with innovative technologies to deliver efficient vehicle operations, which further adds to the demand of automotive blower motor in the global market.

The world’s preeminent automotive market will continue to influence the global automotive blower motor market. The China automotive blower motor market remains highly fragmented with thousands of small players vying for a shrinking pie. Some players are aiming big and foraying into global automotive blower motor markets – this trend can gain momentum this year. The centrality of China’s automotive blower motor market to the fortunes of global OEMs can position the country as an R&D hub. China will further consolidate its position as a dominant force in the global automotive blower motor market in Asia. Ease of access to global OEMs, combined with market-leading positions and advanced technical competencies can work in favor of Chinese suppliers of automotive blower motors.

Global Automotive Blower Motor Market – Regional Analysis

Positive outlook of the global automobile industry, increasing automobile fleet and increasing higher comfort standard requirements are some of the factors that are enforcing the demand for automotive blower motors in the worldwide market. The global market for automotive blower motor is split into seven regions, which are Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, and Oceania, East and South Asia. The East Asian countries which are considered are China, South Korea, and Japan. South Asia incorporates countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia. Collectively, East and South Asia are anticipated to register a significant share over the forecast period. Product innovation and the ever growing vehicle demand are some of the key factors driving the need for automotive blower motor market in South Asia, especially in China and India.

Global Automotive Blower Motor Market – Key Segments

The global market for automotive blower motor can be divided into fan type, vehicle type and distribution channel. The fan type segment of automotive blower motor market incorporates centrifugal fans, Vane-Axial Fan, Tube-Axial Fan and Propeller Fan. The centrifugal fan segment of global automotive blower motor market further includes airfoil, forward curved, backward curved and backward inclined fans. On the basis of the vehicle type segment, the global automotive blower motor market includes passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is dominant among all three and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. The distribution channel segment of global automotive blower motor market includes OEM, aftermarket and IAM sales channel. The OEM sales channel is to hold higher share, however the aftermarket segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Blower Motor Market – Key Manufacturers

Automotive Blower Motor market incorporates both regional and global level players. Some of the prominent players in the global automotive blower motor market are Nidec, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Coburg, DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, Inc. etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive Blower Motor market and contains thoughtful insights, facts and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Automotive Blower Motor market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Automotive Blower Motor report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Automotive Blower Motor report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Automotive Blower Motor report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

