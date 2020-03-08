AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRIC MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, CONSUMPTION, GROWTH, TRENDS, SHARE AND FORECAST BY 2025

Automotive Biometrics is an electronic device utilized for identification and authentication in vehicles for number of applications mainly, vehicular access, ignition switch, vehicle immobilizer, rationalization, and health monitoring. Biometric systems could be in any form such as fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, voice recognition, and others.

A major factor that drives the growth of the automotive biometric vehicle access system market is the high rate of accuracy as it asks for biological evidences such as fingerprint scan, face & others, hence, increasing the level of safety. Biometric access system does not ask for passwords, which makes it difficult to be hacked or stolen. Moreover, hackers cannot easily track down the passwords as the access is given on the owner’s recognition. In addition, biometric vehicle systems are easier and faster with respect to the operating pace.

In 2018, the global Automotive Biometric market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Biometric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Biometric development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hitachi

Fujitsu

Nuance Communications

Voxx International

Safran

Synaptics

HID Global

BioEnable Technologies

Fingerprint Cards

Methode Electronics

Robert Bosch

Valeo

Continental

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fingerprint Scan

Voice Recognition

Face Recognition

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Biometric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Biometric development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Biometric are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

