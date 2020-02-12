AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY MARKET RESEARCH 2019-2023: WORLD-WIDE ANALYSIS OF MARKET SCOPE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND DIVERSITY

Global Automotive Battery Market – Growth,Latest Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)

Global Automotive Battery Market Summary:

Report on Automotive Battery Market (2019) gives complete outlook of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Global Automotive Battery Market Overview:

The global automotive battery market is dominated by some key vendors i.e. Samsung SD, Exide, Panasonic, and China Aviation Lithium. The market has high scope of profits ahead with the revolution of electronic vehicles across the world. The automotive battery market value is estimated to reach USD 34,967.2 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of around 6.5%, during the forecasted period of 2018 – 2023.

Automotive Battery Market Report provides knowledgeable and in-depth study of the major Automotive Battery Market leading players together with the company profiles, Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis.

Global Automotive Battery Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

A123 Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Exide, VARTA, Johnson Controls International PLC, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Group Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

What are the business Opportunities for the Investors?

Help to Identify latest Trend and emerging drivers

Useful for SWOT Analysis of the market

Useful for Developing business Strategies

Helps to Identify market Growth till 2023

Help to Understand the competitive landscape

Major growths and Development in 2017 covered in the report

And the latest major developments in 2018 covered in the report

Available Customization of the Report:

– This report can be customized to meet the desired requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

– Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Battery market, by end-use.

– Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players.

Reasons to Purchase the Automotive Battery Market Report:

– The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

– Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

– Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

– Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

– Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

– 3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Points Covered in TOC of Global Automotive Battery Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Executive Summary

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Research Phases

3. MARKET OVERVIEW AND TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Porters Five Forces Framework

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

3.3 Technology Trends

3.4 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Technological Advancements of Start â Stop Systems

4.1.2 Technological Advancements and Innovation

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Underdeveloped Support Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles

4.2.2 Fluctuations in the Cost of Raw Materials

4.3 Opportunities

5. Automotive Battery Market Segmentation, by Battery Type

5.1 Lead Acid

5.2 Nickel Metal Hydride

5.3 Lithium Ion

5.4 Others

6. Automotive Battery Market Segmentation, by Vehicle Type

6.1 Passenger Vehicles

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

6.3 Electric Vehicles

6.4 Others

7. Global Automotive Battery Market Segmentation, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 The United States

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Rest of North America

7.2 Asia-Pacific

7.2.1 China

7.2.2 Japan

7.2.3 India

7.2.4 South Korea

7.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3. Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 United Kingdom

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4. Rest of world

7.4.1 Brazil

7.4.2 Iran

7.4.3 South Africa

7.4.4 Rest of the World

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Share Analysis

9. Company Profile

9.1 A123 Systems

9.2 Panasonic Corporation

9.3 Exide

9.4 VARTA

9.5 Johnson Controls International PLC

9.6 GS Yuasa Corporation

9.7 Hitachi Group Ltd

9.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

*List not Exhaustive

10. Future Outlook of the Market

11. Disclaimer

To conclude, Automotive Battery report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

