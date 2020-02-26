Automotive Augmented Reality Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2023

Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market held a market is expected to grow at High CAGR during the forecast period. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Research Report: Information by sensor technology (Lidar, Sensor fusion, Radar, CCD), By level of autonomous driving (Conventional, Semi-Autonomous), By Function (AR HUD with Navigation, standard functions, adaptive cruise control) & Region, Global Forecast till 2023

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global Automotive Augmented Reality Market include Delphi Automotive (Ireland), Panasonic (Japan), Hyundai Motors (South Korea) BMW (Germany), Alphabet (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso (US), Garmin International (US) & Continental AG (Germany).

Market Overview:

Automotive Augmented Reality is an interactive experience of an environment in which an automobile can be presented virtually in the forms of visuals, audio, haptic (ability to grasp something), somatosensory (ability to respond to stimuli such as temperature) and olfactory (sense of smell). The global automotive augmented reality is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2018-2023. End users evaluate the vehicle physical appearance & test drive it before buying. This technology gives the consumers the advantage of evaluating the vehicle shape, features & various other factors, without physically being present. Therefore, OEMs and manufactures are equipping the showrooms in such as way that they are virtual reality and augmented reality enabled, so that customers can view their vehicles as per requirements. The view generated to the consumer is a combination of real & augmented reality, which is computer generated.

The AR technology in HUD combines with the sensors & GPS to identify the traffic density, pedestrians & signboards in the various locations. The AR projection technology is one of the key factors which has had a positive impact on the automotive augmented reality market. This technology is expected to curtail risks due to accidents as well as improve vehicular movement on the busy streets of congested metro cities globally.

Automotive Augmented Reality Market Segmentation:

The Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market is segmented on the basis of sensor technology, Level of autonomous driving, By function, and region.

On the basis of Sensor technology, the market has been segmented into Lidar, Sensor Fusion, VMOS image source & Radar.

On the basis of Autonomous Driving, the market has been segmented into Conventional Driving & Semi-Autonomous Driving.

On the basis of functions, the market has been segmented into AR HUD With Navigation, AR HUD With Standard Functions, AR HUD With Lane Departure Warning & Advanced AR HUD.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global Automotive Augmented Reality Market has been segmented into the four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the highest revenue market share throughout the forecast period owing to increased awareness regarding safety, growing urbanization, and increasing aftermarket industry will enhance the market size for automotive augmented reality in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, increased production and sale of automobiles will further boost the growth for automotive augmented reality market in Asia-Pacific.

Scope of Report:

The report for Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market of Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

