Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 37.32% and Forecast to 2022

Automotive AI can be defined as the technological capability of the machine to make logical decisions based on certain parameters without the aid of a human.
The analysts forecast the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 37.32% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the application of AI, such as human-machine interface, ADAS applications, and autonomous vehicles.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3096345-global-automotive-artificial-intelligence-ai-market-2018-2022
The report, Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Alphabet
• TomTom
• Bosch
• HARMAN International
• Delphi
• NVIDIA
Market driver
• Rising penetration of ADAS
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High complexity of automotive AI
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Infotainment systems powered by automotive AI
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3096345-global-automotive-artificial-intelligence-ai-market-2018-2022
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
HMI – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
ADAS applications– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Autonomous vehicle applications (qualitative)
Market opportunity by application
Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 37.32% and Forecast to 2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Infotainment systems powered by automotive AI
Development of brain-to-vehicle technology
Development of autonomous fleet of cab and parcel delivery services
IoT integration powered by AI technology for automotive
Increased funding for R&D of autonomous vehicles
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet
TomTom
Bosch
HARMAN International
Delphi*
NVIDIA
..…..Continued
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com