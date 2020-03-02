Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 37.32% and Forecast to 2022

Automotive AI can be defined as the technological capability of the machine to make logical decisions based on certain parameters without the aid of a human.

The analysts forecast the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 37.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the application of AI, such as human-machine interface, ADAS applications, and autonomous vehicles.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3096345-global-automotive-artificial-intelligence-ai-market-2018-2022

The report, Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alphabet

• TomTom

• Bosch

• HARMAN International

• Delphi

• NVIDIA

Market driver

• Rising penetration of ADAS

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High complexity of automotive AI

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Infotainment systems powered by automotive AI

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3096345-global-automotive-artificial-intelligence-ai-market-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

HMI – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

ADAS applications– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Autonomous vehicle applications (qualitative)

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Infotainment systems powered by automotive AI

Development of brain-to-vehicle technology

Development of autonomous fleet of cab and parcel delivery services

IoT integration powered by AI technology for automotive

Increased funding for R&D of autonomous vehicles

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet

TomTom

Bosch

HARMAN International

Delphi*

NVIDIA

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com