Automotive Alloys Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, And Market Forecasts To 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Automotive Alloys Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

The global automotive alloys market is estimated to grow phenomenally owing to rapid urbanization, increasing vehicle production and fuel efficiency regulations. The global automotive alloy market has immense growth potential in terms of electric vehicle production and integration of advanced safety and comfort technologies in vehicles.

The global automotive industry is gradually transitioning towards light weighted vehicles. Due to a growing demand for safety and comfort technologies, automotive vehicles are becoming heavier. Light weighted vehicles are more fuel efficient and contribute to reducing emissions. Research and development on fuel economy of automotive vehicles shows a direct correlation between fuel efficiency and vehicle weight. This has influenced the trend to reduce weight in automobiles and to opt for light weighted alloys in automotive body panels. Thus, OEMs are now getting inclined to use lighter materials in vehicles. Growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles, and government regulations on reduction in vehicle weight are estimated to drive the growth of light weighted automotive alloys in automobiles. Automotive alloys are classified as steel alloys, magnesium alloys, aluminium alloys and others (composites).

In the global automotive alloys market, steel alloys account for the largest market share owing to a growing demand for steel alloys in India and China for manufacturing vehicles. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive industry use magnesium alloy as a light metal alloy. Magnesium alloy offers thermal stability, strength, rigidity, ductility and specific strength; it also weighs lighter. Magnesium alloy is primarily used in the automotive body & chassis structure of a vehicle (oil pumps, housings, the crank shaft, the cylinder crankcase, mounts, brackets and the radiator support), and other interior parts. The market for magnesium alloys is estimated to grow at a stable rate over the forecast period. The aluminium alloy segment is estimated to grow fastest owing to a high demand for light weighted vehicles with aluminium alloys.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12893

Global Automotive Alloys: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

It is projected that the global automotive alloys market will be driven by the high demand of light weighted vehicles and the increasing pace of vehicle production.

Also, the global automotive alloys market is estimated to be fuelled by rapid urbanization and regulations on fuel efficiency and greenhouse emissions.

Request For TOC Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12893

Restraints:

In the global automotive alloys market, the relatively high cost of magnesium and aluminium alloys may hamper growth over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Alloys Market: Segmentation

Following is the segmentation for the global automotive alloys market:

On the basis of type of alloy, the global automotive alloys market is segmented as: Steel, Aluminium, Magnesiumand others.

On the basis of application, the global automotive alloys market is segmented as:Structural, Powertrain, Exterior and others.

On the basis of type of vehicle, the global automotive alloys market segmented as:Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)and Passenger Car.

Global Automotive Alloys Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive alloys due to stable economic growth, increasing vehicle production, rapid urbanization and the growing demand for light weighted vehicles over the forecast period. The countries contributing largely to the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive alloys market are China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand. In countries such as China and India, a large population base has contributed to the increase in automobiles sales.

Japan, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. North America and Europe are matured markets for automotive alloys.

Global Automotive Alloys: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified in the global automotive alloys market are:

Constellium

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

KOBE STEEL, LTD

Novelis, Inc.

UACJ Corporation

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Norsk Hydro ASA

thyssenkrupp AG

Alcoa Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Request to Pre Book This Premium Report From Here @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=12893&licType=S

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]