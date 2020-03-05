AUTOMOTIVE AIRBAG FABRIC MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2021

New Study On “2018-2021 Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Automotive Airbag Fabric Industry

This report, from studies the airbag fabric market in the global automotive industry over the period 2016 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities in the market.

The Global Automotive Airbag Fabric Market: Highlights

The global automotive airbag fabric market is likely to grow at a healthy cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% over the next five years. The demand for airbag is directly proportional to the demand for vehicles, hence, influencing the demand for airbag fabric as well. Increasing production of automobiles fueled by rising disposable income, increasing installation of airbags per car, introduction of more stringent safety standards, and demand for low cost fabrics are driving the airbag fabric market in the automotive industry.

The automotive airbag fabric market is segmented based on vehicle type: Compact Car, Mid-size Car, Large Car, MPV & LCV, SUV, and Others. Compact car is expected to remain the largest airbag fabric market by vehicle type over the next five years, driven by increasing production in the Asia-Pacific and the European regions. The vehicle type (compact car) is also likely to witness the fastest growth for the same period, owing to rising demand in the Asia-Pacific region mainly in Japan, China, and India, and high congested cities in the developed countries.

The automotive airbag fabric market is segmented based on following application type: Front airbag, Side airbag, Knee airbag, Curtain airbag, and Other airbags. Curtain airbag has been the largest consumer of the airbag fabrics in the global automotive industry. This airbag type is also likely to witness the fastest growth for the same period.

The automotive airbag fabric market is segmented based on following yarn type: Polyamide and Polyester yarn. Polyamide 6.6 which is the most widely used yarn for making airbag fabrics, is likely to remain the most dominant yarn type in the global automotive airbag fabric market. However, polyester yarn is expected to grow at a faster rate over the next five years owing to its lower cost and increasing adoption in the knee and curtain airbags, mainly in the US and Europe.

In terms of coating, the automotive airbag fabric market is segmented into Neoprene, Silicone and Non-Coated airbag fabric. Silicon coated airbag fabric is expected to remain the most dominant coating type in the global automotive industry. However, Non-coated airbag fabric, which currently occupies very small market share, is expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming five years.

Based on the region, the automotive airbag fabric market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific has been the largest market for airbag fabric in the automotive industry. China, Japan, South Korea, and India being the major markets. China and India are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific market due to an incessant increase in the demand for vehicles and introduction of stringent safety standards. RoW is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to upcoming assembly plants and increasing penetration of airbags per cars.

Global Safety Textiles (Hyosung), Toyobo, Toray Industries, Autoliv AB, and ZF TRW are the well-known airbag fabric manufacturers for the automotive industry. New fabric development, advancement in automotive airbag safety features, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Research Methodology

This report offers high-quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with Stratview Research’s internal database and statistical tools. More than 700 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. We usually conduct more than10 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in the all four regions and industry experts to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

The automotive airbag fabric market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Vehicle Type:

Compact Car (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Midsize Car (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Large Car (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

MPV and LCV (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

SUV (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Application Type:

Front Airbag (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Side Airbag (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Knee Airbag (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Curtain Airbag (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Other Airbags (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Yarn Type:

Polyamide based Airbag Fabric (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Polyester based Airbag Fabric (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Coating Type:

Neoprene Coated Airbag Fabric (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Silicone Coated Airbag Fabric (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Non-Coated Airbag Fabric (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Product Type:

Flat Airbag Fabric (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, Russia, Italy, UK, and Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil, Argentina, and Others)

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, offers one of the following free customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT analysis of key players (up to 3)

