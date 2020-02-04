Automotive Air Intake Systems Market is driven by rising government emission norms coupled with increasing production of vehicles and growth in the automotive sector

Air intake system of a vehicle is meant for capturing the air from outside the vehicle for internal combustion of engine. Intake systems must be properly engineered to ensure better power and efficiency of vehicles. An efficient intake system increases the velocity of air intake into the combustion chamber while reducing the turbulence and minimizing the flow of air as per the requirement for the internal combustion of engine. Air intake systems has three main parts namely, throttle body, mass flow sensor and air filter. Some advanced air intake systems are highly complex and use intake manifolds to distribute air and air/fuel mixture to each cylinders of the vehicle.

The major types of automotive air intake systems are short pipe intakes, cold air intakes and ram air intakes. Short pipe intakes has a high flow filter and aluminum pipe, which increases the flow of air into the vehicle’s intake manifold and ensures better engine power at higher RPM. The main drawback of short pipe intakes is that it collects hot air from under the hood of a vehicle, instead of cold air, which is dense and therefore, resulting in lesser power of engine. Cold air intakes are better than complex compared to short pipe intakes.

As the name suggests, cold air intakes draw cold air away from the engine, which allows the engine to burn more fuel resulting in greater power. Ram air intakes are the most complex type of intake systems but it draws cold air just like cold air intake systems. In addition, ram air intakes has a special collector, which allows it to draw extra air when the vehicle moves ahead. This type of intake systems allows the car to generate maximum power as it pressurizes the intake charge when the car moves faster.

The automotive air intake systems market can be classified by type, by application and by geography. The type segment can be classified into cold air intake systems, short pipe intake system and ram air intake system. By application, the market can be segregated as passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. By geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Increasing government emission norms coupled with increasing production of vehicles and growth in the automotive sector across the major countries of the world is propelling the growth of global air intake systems market. In addition, economic reforms in the Asia Pacific and Europe and rising private equity investments in air intake manufacturing companies across the world is set to influence the growth of this market positively.

Moreover, increasing application of automotive air intake systems in hybrid and electric vehicles in the coming years is expected to take the growth of global automotive air intake systems market to a new high. In terms of market revenue share, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share by the end of forecast period followed by North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Acquisition is the main strategy being widely followed by leading market players. In case of an acquisition, the acquirer takes advantage of existing synergies. As a result, both companies are expected to emerge more profitable and stronger than before. Key players in the global automotive air intake systems market have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include: K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Hollingsworth and Vose (U.S.), Roki Co. Ltd. (Japan) and Luman Automotive Systems Private Ltd. (India), among others.