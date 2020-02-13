Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

The automotive telematics system is a device that deals with sending, receiving, and storing information regarding the vehicle and other parameters. The telematics system collects information from different on-board sensors, such as speed sensors, braking system, ADAS, airbags, transmission control system, and many other systems.

Several automobile manufacturers are focusing on equipping their mid-range vehicles with automotive telematics systems due to the rising demand for connectivity and growing awareness. It has been observed that the demand for automotive aftermarket telematics is expected to grow in Europe due to the rising adoption of mandatory security features like eCall. In addition, the improving economic conditions in APAC, especially in India and China are resulting in an increased demand for mid-range vehicles. The availability of in-vehicle infotainment panels that includes wireless connectivity and navigation systems in mid-range vehicles will drive the demand for aftermarket telematics device. Research analysis on the global automotive aftermarket telematics market identifies that the rise in in-vehicle communication options will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 29.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Delphi

Geotab

Intel Corporation

TomTom International

Verizon Telematics*

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market Research Report 2018

1 Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Aftermarket Telematics

1.2 Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Plug and Play Telematics

1.2.4 Hardwired Install Telematics

1.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Aftermarket Telematics (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………

7 Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Delphi

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Delphi Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Geotab

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Geotab Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Intel Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Intel Corporation Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 TomTom International

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 TomTom International Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Verizon Telematics*

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Verizon Telematics* Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

