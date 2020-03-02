Automotive Aftermarket Telematics 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 28.88% and Forecast to 2022

The automotive telematics system is a device that deals with sending, receiving, and storing information regarding the vehicle and other parameters. The telematics system collects information from different on-board sensors, such as speed sensors, braking system, ADAS, airbags, transmission control system, and many other systems.
The analysts forecast the Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics to grow at a CAGR of 28.88% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of telematics in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Delphi
• TomTom International
• Intel Corporation
• Verizon Telematics
• Geotab
Market driver
• Rise in in-vehicle communication options
Market challenge
• Technical limitations of telematics
Market trend
• Penetration of 5G technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Passenger vehicles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Commercial vehicles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Rise in car-connectivity options
Penetration of 5G technology
Emergence of next-generation telematics protocol
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Delphi*
TomTom International
Intel Corporation
Verizon Telematics*
Geotab
..…..Continued
