Automotive Aftermarket Telematics 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 28.88% and Forecast to 2022

The automotive telematics system is a device that deals with sending, receiving, and storing information regarding the vehicle and other parameters. The telematics system collects information from different on-board sensors, such as speed sensors, braking system, ADAS, airbags, transmission control system, and many other systems.

The analysts forecast the Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics to grow at a CAGR of 28.88% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of telematics in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Delphi

• TomTom International

• Intel Corporation

• Verizon Telematics

• Geotab

Market driver

• Rise in in-vehicle communication options

Market challenge

• Technical limitations of telematics

Market trend

• Penetration of 5G technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Passenger vehicles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in car-connectivity options

Penetration of 5G technology

Emergence of next-generation telematics protocol

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Delphi*

TomTom International

Intel Corporation

Verizon Telematics*

Geotab

..…..Continued

