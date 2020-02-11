Automotive Adhesives Market Forecasts and Growth Research Report 2019

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Automotive Adhesives Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. Automotive adhesive is a kind of adhesives for automotive body, powertrain, repair, assembly, etc., may be used interchangeably with glue, cement, mucilage, or paste, and can be connected together with one or two or more homogeneous or heterogeneous parts (or material) with sufficient strength after curing organic or inorganic, natural or synthetic, a class of substances can be divided according to different raw materials, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyamide, etc.
Scope of the Report:
North America and Europe are the largest consumers of Automotive Adhesives and are expected to 3% growth rate during the next five years due to recovery of downstream industries. China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Automotive Adhesives in the Asia Pacific region. And China led the demand for adhesives due to increased production of vehicles in the last 5 years.
Automotive adhesives are used in various applications such as body in white, paint shop, powertrain, and assembly. In 2015, the body in white application segment accounted for the largest market share among all the applications.
The worldwide market for Automotive Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 5100 million US$ in 2024, from 4480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Automotive Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application
List of Major Manufacturers:
Henkel
Dow Chemical
H.B. Fuller
3M
Sika
Wacker-Chemie
Huntsman
Arkema Group
PPG Industries
Lord
BASF
Ashland
ITW
Jowat
ThreeBond
Cytec Solvay
Market Segment by Type, covers
Epoxy
Acrylic
Polyurethane
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Body-in-White
Paintshop
Powertrain
Assembly
List of Regions:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Adhesives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Adhesives, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Adhesives in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Automotive Adhesives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Automotive Adhesives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Automotive Adhesives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Adhesives sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source
