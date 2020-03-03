Automotive Additives Market: Car Manufacturers Accelerate the Use of Anti-Scratch Additives

According to the report compiled by Fact.MR, the global automotive additives market is expected to witness steady growth. The market is projected to increase to 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. Owing to the requirement of right stabilization for the exterior of a vehicle such as rocker panels, tailgates, bumpers, due to long-term exposure to sunlight and heat, there has been an increase in the use of plastic additives. Manufacturers are also focusing on offering new automotive additives that can offer long-term scratch resistance. Below insights show how the global automotive additives market will perform in the next five years. Modern plasticizers constitute a myriad of chemistries and molecules stemming high performance in an array of applications in a safe and sustainable way. According to the study, plasticizers are anticipated to offer over half a billion dollar incremental opportunity during 2017-2022.

Anti-scratch additives have become ever-more popular owing to trends to lightweight with plastics and the need to preserve the aesthetic nature in the automotive industry. Taking up the gauntlet to propel the longevity of the plastic parts, car manufacturers have accelerated the use of anti-scratch additives. Anti-scratch additives are known to lessen the scratch visibility and whitening, and at the same time maintaining stability and low visible bloom after exposure to heat and UV light. Meanwhile, the use of anti-dust additives has also surged against the backdrop of soaring off-road driving and pollution.

Get Free Sample Report Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=308

With the cost savings approach going on in the automotive industry, though an additional coating step is viable for high value cars, medium and small-sized cars still need scratch resistance. As such, the significance of novel additives in the industry which emanates inherent scratch resistance and eradicates the need for additional coatings has garnered attention.

Growing popularity of panoramic roofs in vehicles has had the repercussions in the interior of the vehicles attributable to heat and high UV light. As such, the use of light stabilizers to shield against UV rays has propelled. Additionally, the demand for right stabilization for the exterior of the vehicle such as tailgates, rocker panels has propelled the use of plastic additives.

Automotive Additives Market: Overview

The report provides a coherent analysis on the automotive additives market with the assistance of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The report also focuses on the dynamics of the automotive additives market, elucidating drivers, opportunities, restraints and trends. Further, the report delves into the segregation of the market to offer a holistic picture of automotive additives.

Browse Full Report with ToC Here:

https://www.factmr.com/report/308/automotive-additives-market

The report includes preface and executive summary delineating automotive additives market. The report also includes market overview section which sheds light on industry evolution, market revenue projections and value chain analysis. The overview section also delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis which robustly reveals the competitive scenario pertaining to automotive additives market. The report also has a market outlook section which delineates reimbursement scenario on basis of region and focuses on technological advancements.

Primary research and secondary research provide a dynamic analysis on automotive additives market. On one hand, primary source includes telephonic interview, honest views of experts which can be relied upon, unbiased views from seasoned analyst and surveys. On the other hand, the secondary sources include SEC filing, Factiva, trade journals, resourceful database and authentic paid source. The report also is bolstered by analysis through absolute dollar opportunity analysis which showcase the development of the automotive additives market.

Automotive Additives Market: Competitive Scenario

The report also profiles companies that are operating in the automotive additives market, which include Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Akzo Nobel NV, Covestro AG, LANXESS AG, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Solvay SA, Croda International PLC, Evonik Industries AG, ExxonMobil Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation.

Have Any Query?? Ask Our Industry Expert

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=308

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

[email protected]

www.factmr.com