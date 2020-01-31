Automotive Active Seat Head Rests Market: Increasing demand for luxurious seating systems is presenting more opportunities for the market

Active seat head rests for automotive is a passive safety system in a vehicle. Some automotive component manufacturer also term it as the ‘active head restraint’. It protects the passengers, primarily from neck injuries in case of a collision. It is mostly used in the rear-end collision. However, more advanced systems such as the rear vehicle monitoring system can also avoid rear-end collisions. The automotive research industry observed that the passengers in the car suffered serious neck injuries even when the vehicle is involved in a rear-end collision or vehicle crash of a small magnitude.

This occurs primarily due to the relative backward movement of chest and neck of the passenger. In such a case, the chest receives support from the vehicle seat; however, the neck continues to move toward the back side from the seat. This backward movement transfers all the stress of the impact to the neck, causing in severe injuries. Active seat head rests play a key role in case of vehicle crash. Active seat head rests are connected to the electronic control system of the vehicle. Thus, it is capable of recognizing a rear-end collision. The electronic control unit activates the headrest once the severity of such an event increases a preset limit. The headrest moves forward and upwards.

Rise in vehicle production, increase in demand for safety features, and expansion of various vehicle segments are major driving factors for the active seat headrests for automotive market. Government initiatives for foreign direct investments are propelling the active seat headrests for automotive market. Increasing demand by customers for luxurious seating systems is presenting more opportunities for the active seat headrests for automotive market. Manufacturers are focusing on research and development activities to make their products safe as well as luxurious. Volatility in currency exchange rates, regulations, and changing consumer needs and preferences are likely to affect the market dynamics.

The global active seat headrests for automotive market can be segmented based on type, actuation type, material, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of type, the active seat headrests for automotive market can be segmented into adjustable and one more segment. The adjustable segment is anticipated to expand during the forecasting period. In terms of actuation type, the active seat headrests for automotive market can be split into spring actuation and one more segment.

The spring actuation segment is likely to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period. The actuation differs according to manufacture. Based on material, the active seat headrests for automotive market can be divided into genuine leather and two other segments. In terms of vehicle, the active seat headrests for automotive market can be segregated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to account for a major share of the active seat headrests for automotive market, followed by commercial vehicle segment, during the forecast period.

Based on electric vehicle, the active seat headrests for automotive market can be classified into battery vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Promotion and support by governments toward the usage of green energy is expected to drive the electrical vehicle segment during the forecast period. The hybrid electric vehicle segment accounts for a larger share of the global market as compared to battery electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle segments. In terms of sales channel, the active seat headrests for automotive market can be split into OEM and aftermarket.

Based on geography, the global active seat headrests for automotive market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and India account for a significant share of the active seat headrests for automotive market, in terms of value. Government support for foreign direct investments has created attractive market opportunities for active seat headrests manufacturers and automotive product suppliers.

Key player operating in the global active seat headrests for automotive market include Lear Corporation, Johnson Controls, Grammer AG, Toyota Boshoku, DYMOS, TS TECH, DEPRAG, and Yanfeng Jonso