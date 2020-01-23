Automotive Active Purge Pump Market – Rise in awareness Pave well for Growth

The global automotive active purge pump market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 66% during the forecast period.

Rise in awareness about emission and fuel efficiency among vehicle owners is projected to boost the automotive active purge pump market during the forecast period. In the transport sector, combustion of fossil fuels leads to poor air quality on highways and city roads. Currently, the quality of air in urban areas is an issue, owing to increased number of vehicles on a yearly basis.

Urban air pollution is a serious issue, and according to the WHO, in 2014, more than half the global population lived in cities, and this number is anticipated to increase by 66% by 2050. Increasing focus of governments of several nations on curbing emission caused by vehicles and rising consumer preference for vehicles with low emission such as electric vehicles, which include battery operated electric vehicle, plug-in electric hybrid vehicle, and hybrid vehicle, are expected to boost the demand for automotive active purge pump during the forecast period.

Road transport is a major source of atmospheric pollution. Stringent exhaust emission regulations have been laid down by the European Union, mentioning certain mandatory requirements regarding emission in order to improve air quality. This is anticipated to boost the automotive active purge pump market during the forecast period. An automotive active purge pump offers several benefits, apart from extracting hydrocarbon emission from the canister, such as detection of hose off for emissions acquiescence, monitoring of on-board diagnosis for hydrocarbon evaporative leak detection, and pressure sensing.

The automotive active purge pump is a modifiable product that can be customized according to end-user applications and systems and can enhance additional function and operation through integration of algorithms. This is a key factor that is projected to propel the automotive active purge pump market during the forecast period. Hybrid vehicles are gaining preference among buyers owing to low emission. This, in turn, is expect to drive automotive active purge pump market during the forecast period.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34244