Automotive AC Compressor Market – Increase in vehicle emission leads to a rise in global warming

The global automotive AC compressor market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 2% between 2018 and 2026, according to a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). According to the report, the global market is likely to be influenced by a range of political, economic, social, technical, and industry-specific factors. Latin America is expected to witness rapid rise in demand for AC compressors, and the market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period.

The OEM segment led the market, and accounted for 76.27% share of the market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The automotive AC compressor has a lifespan that is almost equal to that of the vehicle, i.e., 10 to 12 years. The AC compressor is replaced only when there is an issue in the AC unit, else it is likely to run for the entire life of the vehicle. Consequently, the replacement of an AC compressor is rare. Hence, the aftermarket segment holds a relatively minor share of the market.

In terms of geography, the global automotive AC compressor market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a major share of the global market in 2017. Increase in number of vehicle users due to huge population, increasing purchasing power, raising wages, and increased in standard of living are key factors that drive the market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, prominent economies in Asia Pacific are demanding eco-friendly vehicles, and the rise in mass production methods such as assemble line production is likely to boost vehicle production in region. These are major factors driving the AC compressor market in Asia Pacific. Emergence of business affairs revised taxes during Brexit is expected to hamper sales and production of vehicles in Europe, which in turn is anticipated to hamper the AC compressor market.

Optimization in size, advancements in methods used to manufacture AC compressors, development in materials that are utilized to manufacture automotive AC compressors, and advancements in design of AC compressors are fueling the technological growth of the automotive AC compressor.

The global automotive AC compressor market is highly cohesive, as design and manufacturing of the automotive AC compressor requires considerably skilled workers, advanced technology, high precision, and high investment. Moreover, the market witnesses the presence of major manufacturers working in the industry for several years. Major share of the automotive AC compressor market is held by local manufacturers, as they are in large numbers. Major players operating in the global automotive AC compressor market include Behr Hella Service GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO Corporation, Hanon Systems, Keihin Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SANDEN, Subros Limited, TD Automotive Compressor Georgia, Toyota Industries Corporation, and Valeo.