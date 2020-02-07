Automotive AC Compressor Market 2019 with top countries data : Current Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Automotive AC Compressor Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
The Automotive AC Compressor market research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize positions. The Automotive AC Compressor market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2018 to 2023
Overview of Automotive AC Compressor Market :
- The automotive AC compressor is a key element of the HVAC system. HVAC systems are widely accepted among all class of vehicles and across all regions, irrespective of climatic conditions. The AC compressor compresses the refrigerant, primarily R134a, and sends it to the condenser. The AC compressor is used for pressurizing the AC unit and keeping R134a flowing so that it can work properly. The AC compressor works in a constant on-off cycle. The conventionally used AC compressor is driven by the engine via a V-belt and pulley.
The research covers the current market size of the Automotive AC Compressor market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Robert Bosch, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO Corporation, Hanon Systems, Keihin Corporation, MAHLE, Michigan Automotive Compressor, SANDEN, Subros, Toyota Industries Corporation,, Valeo
Scope Of The Report :
This report focuses on the Automotive AC Compressor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The AC compressor unit consists of compressor pistons, magnetic clutch, valves, connecting points for refrigerant points, housing, and plates. AC compressors are utilized for ventilation, air conditioning system, and heating of the vehicle. The robust operation of an AC compressor for both air conditioning and heating purpose has aided the product being independent across all climatic conditions.
The worldwide market for Automotive AC Compressor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018
Major classifications are as follows:
Major applications are as follows:
Global Automotive AC Compressor Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):
- North America : United States, Canada and Mexico
- Europe : Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux
- Asia Pacific : China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia
- Latin America : Brazil, Argentina and Colombia
- Middle East and Africa : Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa
