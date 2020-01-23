Automotive 3D Imaging Market to Develop Rapidly by 2025

Vehicles today are not only mechanical transportation modes, but have also become information generating centers connected with the outside world with the use of automotive 3D imaging technology.

The automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are the basis of gradually increasing automation in automobiles globally. 3D imaging in automotive systems is the integral part of this automation, which is supported by technological improvement in CMOS image sensors.

Global Automotive 3D Imaging market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive 3D Imaging.

This industry study presents the global Automotive 3D Imaging market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive 3D Imaging production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive 3D Imaging in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continental, Leddartech, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continental

Leddartech

Quanergy Systems

Velodyne LiDAR

Novariant

Denso

Phantom Intelligence

Teledyne Optech

Valeo

Omnivision Technologies

Automotive 3D Imaging Breakdown Data by Type

Visible Camera

3D Camera

Night Vision Camera

LiDAR

Automotive 3D Imaging Breakdown Data by Application

Security & Surveillance

Automotive Safety

Parking Assistance

Others

Automotive 3D Imaging Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive 3D Imaging Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive 3D Imaging status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive 3D Imaging manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive 3D Imaging :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive 3D Imaging market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.