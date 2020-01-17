Automation Testing Tools 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Automation Testing Tool is a type of software that can simplifie the testing process for software engineers by using the minimum set of scripts, along with saving their teams time and money.
In 2018, the global Automation Testing Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automation Testing Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automation Testing Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Selenium
TestComplete
QMetry Automation Studio
Testim.io
Cypress
HP
IBM
Test Studio
Katalon Studio
Sikuli
Ranorex
Zephyr
Squish
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
