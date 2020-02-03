Automation Instrumentation Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period

Automation is the use of several control systems for operating equipment such as boilers and heat treating ovens, machinery, switching in telephone networks, stabilization and steering of aircraft, ships and other applications with reduced or minimal human intervention. Automation saves labor and energy and improves quality and precision. Automation can be broadly divided into process and discrete automation. Instrumentation is the science and art of control and measurement of process variables within a manufacturing or production area. Several types of instrumentation techniques include network instrumentation, programmable instrumentation, operating systems instrumentation and processor instrumentation. Instrumentation goes together with automation as instruments are used in the automation process to measure, analyze or monitor the level of a product’s performance.

One of the major factors driving the growth of automation instrumentation market is the increasing demand of automation instrument from process industries. However, lack of effective product differentiation may pose a challenge to the growth of automation instrumentation market. For example, various automation instrument retailers face augmented competition from regional and local vendors owing to lack of effective product differentiation. To overcome this problem, many retailers have started presenting customized automation solutions which not only meet the client needs but is offered to them at a competitive price. As a result, several companies across process industries which include Chemical, Oil and Gas and Petrochemical are opting for automation instruments so that they could enhance their operational efficiency.

By geography, countries such as Brazil, Russia, India and China are witnessing rapid growth in the automation instrumentation market due to the upstream industries of Refining Chemicals along with Electric Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals and Mining. Some of the key players in the market include Emerson Electric Co., BB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corp. and Honeywell International Inc. among others.