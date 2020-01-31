AUTOMATION-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report focuses on the global Automation-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automation-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Automation as a Service (AaaS) is set to disrupt the tech and professional services industry by democratising robotic process automation (RPA). Automation as a Service (AaaS) packages research, education, consulting and execution under a fixed price per process model.

Automation-as-a-service solutions and services are used for various business functions, which include Information Technology (IT), sales and marketing, finance, operations, and Human Resource (HR). The sales and marketing business function is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing need for sales and marketing departments across industries, to automate various repetitive and mundane tasks that utilize a lot of time of the sales and marketing representatives, which can otherwise be used for beneficial tasks such as customer acquisition and retainment.

In 2017, the global Automation-as-a-Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Automation Anywhere, Inc. (US)

Blue Prism Group plc (UK)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Kofax Inc.(US)

NICE Ltd. (Israel)

Pegasystems Inc.(US)

Microsoft Corporation(US)

UiPath(US)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed Services

Professional Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automation-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automation-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

