AUTOMATION-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Automation-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automation-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.
Automation as a Service (AaaS) is set to disrupt the tech and professional services industry by democratising robotic process automation (RPA). Automation as a Service (AaaS) packages research, education, consulting and execution under a fixed price per process model.
Automation-as-a-service solutions and services are used for various business functions, which include Information Technology (IT), sales and marketing, finance, operations, and Human Resource (HR). The sales and marketing business function is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing need for sales and marketing departments across industries, to automate various repetitive and mundane tasks that utilize a lot of time of the sales and marketing representatives, which can otherwise be used for beneficial tasks such as customer acquisition and retainment.
In 2017, the global Automation-as-a-Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Automation Anywhere, Inc. (US)
Blue Prism Group plc (UK)
International Business Machines Corporation (US)
Kofax Inc.(US)
NICE Ltd. (Israel)
Pegasystems Inc.(US)
Microsoft Corporation(US)
UiPath(US)
HCL Technologies Limited (India)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3338237-global-automation-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed Services
Professional Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Retail and Consumer goods
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Government and Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automation-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automation-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Managed Services
1.4.3 Professional Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Telecom and IT
1.5.4 Retail and Consumer goods
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Government and Defense
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automation-as-a-Service Market Size
2.2 Automation-as-a-Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Automation-as-a-Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automation-as-a-Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Automation-as-a-Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Automation-as-a-Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Automation-as-a-Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Automation-as-a-Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Automation Anywhere, Inc. (US)
12.1.1 Automation Anywhere, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automation-as-a-Service Introduction
12.1.4 Automation Anywhere, Inc. (US) Revenue in Automation-as-a-Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Automation Anywhere, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.2 Blue Prism Group plc (UK)
12.2.1 Blue Prism Group plc (UK) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automation-as-a-Service Introduction
12.2.4 Blue Prism Group plc (UK) Revenue in Automation-as-a-Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Blue Prism Group plc (UK) Recent Development
12.3 International Business Machines Corporation (US)
12.3.1 International Business Machines Corporation (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automation-as-a-Service Introduction
12.3.4 International Business Machines Corporation (US) Revenue in Automation-as-a-Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation (US) Recent Development
12.4 Kofax Inc.(US)
12.4.1 Kofax Inc.(US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automation-as-a-Service Introduction
12.4.4 Kofax Inc.(US) Revenue in Automation-as-a-Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Kofax Inc.(US) Recent Development
12.5 NICE Ltd. (Israel)
12.5.1 NICE Ltd. (Israel) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automation-as-a-Service Introduction
12.5.4 NICE Ltd. (Israel) Revenue in Automation-as-a-Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 NICE Ltd. (Israel) Recent Development
12.6 Pegasystems Inc.(US)
12.6.1 Pegasystems Inc.(US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automation-as-a-Service Introduction
12.6.4 Pegasystems Inc.(US) Revenue in Automation-as-a-Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Pegasystems Inc.(US) Recent Development
12.7 Microsoft Corporation(US)
12.7.1 Microsoft Corporation(US) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automation-as-a-Service Introduction
12.7.4 Microsoft Corporation(US) Revenue in Automation-as-a-Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Microsoft Corporation(US) Recent Development
12.8 UiPath(US)
12.8.1 UiPath(US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automation-as-a-Service Introduction
12.8.4 UiPath(US) Revenue in Automation-as-a-Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 UiPath(US) Recent Development
12.9 HCL Technologies Limited (India)
12.9.1 HCL Technologies Limited (India) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Automation-as-a-Service Introduction
12.9.4 HCL Technologies Limited (India) Revenue in Automation-as-a-Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 HCL Technologies Limited (India) Recent Development
12.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)
12.10.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Automation-as-a-Service Introduction
12.10.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US) Revenue in Automation-as-a-Service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US) Recent Development
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3338237-global-automation-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India