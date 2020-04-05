Automatic Weapons Market – Share, Trends, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis and Challenges by 2023

Market Scenario:

Automatic weapons have gained significant traction in recent years owing to high investments in the military and defense industry across the world. Moreover, rising incidents of terrorism and armed conflicts have led to an increase in the demand for automatic weapons. However, the market faces certain challenges such as integrating automatic weapons with multiple platforms.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7782

The global automatic weapons market is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period. Increasing incidents of terrorism and armed conflict among countries are the primary drivers for market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements have led to the development of high-precision weapons systems, which is expected to fuel the demand for automatic weapons in various regions. However, stringent manufacturing standards and defense budget restrictions are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players in the global automatic weapons market are General Dynamics Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ST Engineering (Singapore), KBP Instrument Design Bureau (Russia), Heckler & Koch AG (Germany), FN Herstal (Belgium), Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (US), Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Ltd (Israel), China North Industries Corporation (China), Denel Land Systems (South Africa), Kalashnikov Concern (Russia), BAE Systems (UK), Barrett Firearms Manufacturing (US), and Ukroboroprom (Ukraine).

Research Methodology:

The market values and forecast are derived using the MRFR research methodology, which includes secondary research, primary interviews, data triangulation and validation from an in-house data repository, and statistical modeling tools.

Intended Audience:

Computer hardware solution providers

Law enforcement agencies

Defense organizations

Government authorities

Defense companies

Research institutes

Regulatory bodies

Segmentation:

Based on product, the global automatic weapons market has been segmented into automatic rifles, machine guns, light machine guns (LMG), medium machine guns (MMG), automatic launchers, grenade launchers, missile launchers, mortar launchers, automatic cannons, and Gatling guns.

By end use, the global automatic weapons market has been classified as land, naval, and airborne. The land segment is estimated to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global automatic weapons market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automatic-weapons-market-7782

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

The MRFR team has the supreme objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]