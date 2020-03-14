Automatic Vehicle Washing System Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2029

Automatic Vehicle Washing System Market: Introduction

An Automatic Vehicle Washing System is a set of equipment using water and cleaning solutions to clean and wash the vehicle externally. Apart from the traditional manual wash, there are several options available in the market for automatic vehicle cleaning as well. In an automatic vehicle washing system, the vehicle is placed in park and the machine starts cleaning the vehicle without any aid of a labor. Automatic Vehicle Washing System can be of three types, Tunnel, rollovers and touchless. Among these tunnel type automatic vehicle washing system is the most expensive one and is installed when the service provider operates with relatively larger number of vehicles wash per day. Roll over type is the preferred system when it comes to water consumption as it is a low pressure system. Owing to several benefits such as being efficient, economic, lesser time and water consumption and others, the demand for Automatic Vehicle Washing System is estimated to increase at a significant pace. This, in turn, may contribute to the growing market of Automatic Vehicle Washing System across the globe.

Automatic Vehicle Washing System Market: Dynamics

Automatic Vehicle Washing System market is directly related with the increasing fleet of automotive, railways and heavy vehicles used in construction and mining industry. Growing automotive industry is considered to be the key factor driving the demand of automatic vehicle washing system. Automation in machines provides relaxation in labor cost. High labor costs translate into lower profits. Installation of automatic vehicle washing system eliminates the need to constantly find and train a new workforce and allows employers to allocate available workforce to more value adding tasks, which in turn, helps in reducing labor turnover through improved workplace conditions. Also, adoption of such washing techniques leads to avoiding of manual mishandling tasks and hence, reduced costly accidental errors. This in turn is also expected to be one of the prominent driving factor for the growth of global Automatic Vehicle Washing System Market during the forecast period.

Prices of automatic vehicle washing system are very high and these systems are not affordable for a large number of small and regional service providers. In some cases, end users’ output volume is quite less, which results in higher preference for manual wash. This might hamper the growth of the automatic vehicle washing system market.

Automatic Vehicle Washing System Market: Segment

The global Automatic Vehicle Washing System market has been segmented by System type, by End User type, and by Application

On the basis of System type, the global Automatic Vehicle Washing System market has been segmented as:

Tunnel Type Automatic Vehicle Washing System

Rollovers Type Automatic Vehicle Washing System

Touchless In-Bay Automatic Vehicle Washing System

On the basis of End User, the global Automatic Vehicle Washing System market has been segmented as:

Independent

Franchised Service Station

Authorized Car Dealers

On the basis of Application, the global Automatic Vehicle Washing System market has been segmented as:

Automotive Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicle (Bus, Trucks etc.)

Railway

Aerospace

Off Highway (Construction, Mining Equipment)

Automatic Vehicle Washing System Market: Regional Outlook

With respect to growth prospective, South East Asia and Pacific, followed by China, expects to register substantial growth owing to factors, such as growing urbanization and industrialization, increasing purchasing power of working class population and strengthening economy. However, matured markets, such as North America and Europe, are estimated to hold dominance in the automatic vehicle washing system market during the forecast period. Growing construction and mining industry in the Latin America region is estimated to fuel the demand for Automatic Vehicle Washing System during the forecast period.

Automatic Vehicle Washing System Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Automatic Vehicle Washing System market include: