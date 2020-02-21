Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

An automatic transfer switch (ATS) is a device that automatically transfers a power supply from its primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage in the primary source. When a failure occurs in a primary power system, the ATS invokes a standby power source, such as an uninterruptable power supply. An ATS can also start up more long-term backup power systems, such as local diesel generators, to run electric equipment until utility power is restored.

Transfer switch is an electromechanical device which facilitates switching between two or more power sources mainly backup generators. It assures convenient and hassle free switching and continuous power supply in industrial, commercial and residential operations. The market drivers of the transfer switch market are entirely influenced by power distribution & transmission industry. Growth in the related as well as complementary markets, of generators and alternate energy sources, also contribute towards the growth of transfer switch market.

Sudden brownouts and voltage fluctuation, outages, blackouts, and uncertain weather conditions have led to the increase in demand for transfer switch in the market. The growing dependence on power and critical application in industries, commercial institutions, healthcare, transportation, and households is the driving factor for transfer switch market.

The Asia-Pacific transfer switch market held the largest market share in 2016. The market in China accounts the Second share in this region. Rapid industrialization is driving the market growth in this country. Also, some of the world’s largest transfer switch manufacturers are present in China.

The need for the installation of transfer switch is more seen in the industrial sector as most of the industrial end users rely on continuous power. The sector comprises mainly power rental companies, utilities, telecom & IT (datacenters) and construction & manufacturing, mining industries, oil & gas, automotive, & pharmaceuticals industries. In terms of value, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in the global transfer switch market, followed by commercial and residential.

Global Automatic Transfer Switches market size will increase to 1660 Million US$ by 2025, from 990 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automatic Transfer Switches.

This report researches the worldwide Automatic Transfer Switches market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Automatic Transfer Switches breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GE

Eaton

Cummins

KOHLER

ABB

Briggs & Stratton

Vertiv

GENERAC

Socomec

Thomson Power Systems

Automatic Transfer Switches Breakdown Data by Type

Open transition

Closed transition

Static transfer switch (STS)

Others

Automatic Transfer Switches Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Automatic Transfer Switches Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automatic Transfer Switches capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Automatic Transfer Switches manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automatic Transfer Switches :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Open transition

1.4.3 Closed transition

1.4.4 Static transfer switch (STS)

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Production

2.1.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Automatic Transfer Switches Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automatic Transfer Switches Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automatic Transfer Switches Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Automatic Transfer Switches Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

