Automatic Train Control Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Automatic Train Control Market:

Executive Summary

High demographic growth, hyper-urbanization, technological advancements for increasing passenger convenience, and emerging trend of smart cities are expected to drive the global market.

In 2018, the global Automatic Train Control market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automatic Train Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automatic Train Control development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Thales

Bombardier

Cisco

Hitachi

GE

Toshiba

Alstom

Tech Mahindra

WSP

Kyosan

Mermec

Advantech

Mipro

Adlink Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GoA 1

GoA 2

GoA 3

GoA 4

Market segment by Application, split into

Urban (Metro & High-Speed Trains

Mainline (Passenger & Freight Trains)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automatic Train Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automatic Train Control development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automatic Train Control are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Train Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 GoA 1

1.4.3 GoA 2

1.4.4 GoA 3

1.4.5 GoA 4

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Train Control Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Urban (Metro & High-Speed Trains

1.5.3 Mainline (Passenger & Freight Trains)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automatic Train Control Market Size

2.2 Automatic Train Control Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automatic Train Control Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Automatic Train Control Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automatic Train Control Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Automatic Train Control Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Train Control Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Automatic Train Control Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Automatic Train Control Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automatic Train Control Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automatic Train Control Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Automatic Train Control Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Automatic Train Control Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Siemens

12.1.1 Siemens Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automatic Train Control Introduction

12.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Automatic Train Control Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.2 Thales

12.2.1 Thales Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automatic Train Control Introduction

12.2.4 Thales Revenue in Automatic Train Control Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Thales Recent Development

12.3 Bombardier

12.3.1 Bombardier Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automatic Train Control Introduction

12.3.4 Bombardier Revenue in Automatic Train Control Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Bombardier Recent Development

12.4 Cisco

12.4.1 Cisco Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automatic Train Control Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Revenue in Automatic Train Control Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.5 Hitachi

12.5.1 Hitachi Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automatic Train Control Introduction

12.5.4 Hitachi Revenue in Automatic Train Control Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.6 GE

12.6.1 GE Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automatic Train Control Introduction

12.6.4 GE Revenue in Automatic Train Control Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 GE Recent Development

12.7 Toshiba

12.7.1 Toshiba Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automatic Train Control Introduction

12.7.4 Toshiba Revenue in Automatic Train Control Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.8 Alstom

12.8.1 Alstom Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Automatic Train Control Introduction

12.8.4 Alstom Revenue in Automatic Train Control Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Alstom Recent Development

12.9 Tech Mahindra

12.9.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Automatic Train Control Introduction

12.9.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Automatic Train Control Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

12.10 WSP

12.10.1 WSP Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Automatic Train Control Introduction

12.10.4 WSP Revenue in Automatic Train Control Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 WSP Recent Development

12.11 Kyosan

12.12 Mermec

12.13 Advantech

12.14 Mipro

12.15 Adlink Technology

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

