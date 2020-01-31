Automatic Gate Opening System Market Key Players FAAC Group, CASIT s.n.c. di C.C.Ramella & C

The Automatic Gate Opening System market is classified on the basis of form of gates, access control system, source of power, end users and by region. The Global Automatic Gate Opening System’s market value is estimated to be approximately US$ 2,409.3 Mn by the end of 2018. The Automatic Gate Opening System Market value is expected to register a value CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Factors influencing the Global Automatic Gate Opening System Market growth

Growing Demand for Automatic Barriers across Transportation and Residential Applications

Automatic barriers help in managing extremely congested traffic quickly by restricting access to authorized personnel only. Further, these automatic barriers are paired with various types of access control systems, such as intercom call routing, hands free access systems, contactless smart cards, key pads, among others, to simplify the access. Increasing demand and application of automatic barriers across transportation hubs and residential areas to enhance security and safety around the area is estimated to fuel the growth of the automatic barriers and thus, automatic gate opening systems during the forecast period.

Upgradation of Production Technology for Automatic Gates

Across every industry, introduction of advanced equipment and technology has led to industrial upgrading, leading to numerous advantages, such as better product consistency, higher door surface smoothness and more accurate size. Further, the gate industry is estimated to move towards intelligent development direction owing to integrated access control system with mechanical locks, battery backup option and multi-button design, among others.

Growing Construction Activities Aligned With Increasing Infrastructure Investments across the Globe

Growing industrialization in emerging countries, such as China, Brazil and South Africa, is expected to fuel demand for automatic gates globally for safety and security related concerns during the forecast period. Government support coupled with increasing outsourcing of manufacturing endeavours from developed nations has propelled industrialization in these emerging economies.

Global Automatic Gate Opening System Market segmentation and forecast

The Global Automatic Gate Opening System Market is segmented on the basis of form of gates, source of power, access control system, end users and region. On the basis of form of gates, the global Automatic Gate Opening System market is segmented into swinging gates, sliding gates, overhead gates, bollards, barriers, boom barriers and shutters.

On the basis of access control system, the global Automatic Gate Opening System market is segmented into keypad system, voice recognition, iris scan system, remote control, face identification and telephone access, among others. On the basis of source of power, the global Automatic Gate Opening System market is segmented into primary and secondary sources. On the basis of end user, global Automatic Gate Opening System market is segmented into residential, industries, military, retailers and transportation hubs, among others.

Based on region, the global Automatic Gate Opening System Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and MEA.

Global Automatic Gate Opening System Market analysis, by Form of Gates

In terms of value, automatic sliding gates of the Automatic Gate Opening System segment is estimated to dominate the market with 23.9% in 2018 end and will continue to dominate until the end of 2028. The Global Automatic Gate Opening System Market is expected to touch US$ 3,842.2 Mn by the end of 2026.

Global Automatic Gate Opening System Market analysis, by End User

By End User, industries and military segments are estimated to dominate the Global Automatic Gate Opening System Market by accounting for a collective value share of 49.7% by 2018 end.

Key players dominating the Global Automatic Gate Opening System Market

The report highlights and discusses some of the top companies operating in the global Automatic Gate Opening System market, such as The Chamberlain Group Inc., Nice S.p.A., CAME BPT UK, TiSO Company, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd, PILOMAT s.r.l., Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd, RIB srl, FAAC Group, CASIT s.n.c. di C.C.Ramella & C, Ditec Entrematic and Zhejiang Xianfeng Machinery Co., Ltd., among others.