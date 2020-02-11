Automatic Fare Collection Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2023

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global Automatic Fare Collection Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Automatic Fare Collection Market offers a 5-year forecast for the Automatic Fare Collection market between 2018 and 2023.It also covers different points of view of the market,, including market competition analysis, macro-economic, value chain, dynamics, pricing analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and Automatic Fare Collection Market size analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner.

The report starts with a survey of the global Automatic Fare Collection market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints that are influencing the Automatic Fare Collection market.

Survey of Automatic Fare Collection Market: “Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment.

AFC machine is the equipment used in the automatic fare collection system. The elements of AFC system are:

Ticket vending machines (TVMs), where passengers can buy a ticket for their journey

Ticket office machines (TOMs), used by railway staff to issue tickets at stations

Add value machines (AVMs), where passengers having a stored value ticket can increase the residual value.

Fare gates, which form a barrier between the “”””unpaid”””” area of the station and the “”””paid”””” area where passengers must possess a valid ticket.The faregate will read and release the gate when a valid ticket is presented.

Tickets, which come in a number of varieties (according to the system in use) but which all have an electronically encoded data content indicating the validity and/or use of the ticket.

A computerised accounting and management system, which consists of a station computer for each station and a central computer linked to all the stations.”

Automatic Fare Collection Market offers covers diverse sections such as the executive summary, analysis and forecast, supply demand scenario, competition assessment and research methodology & assumptions.

Automatic Fare Collection Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Cubic

Thales

Omron

Samsung SDS

The Nippon Signal

ST Electronics

Gunnebo

Scheidt & Bachmann

Indra Company

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

NXP Semiconductors

United

Huaming

Advance Cards Systems

Huahong Jitong

GaoXin Modern

LECIP Group

GRG Banking

Easyway

KML Engineering Limited

Based on end users/applications, Automatic Fare Collection market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into: Rail & Transit Solution, Entertainment Solution, Others

Based on Product Type, Automatic Fare Collection market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers: Ticket Vending Machine, Ticket Office Machine, Fare Gates, IC Cards

The Automatic Fare Collection market report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the Automatic Fare Collection market across various regions globally for the period 2018–2028.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Automatic Fare Collection Market Report

What are the competition developments and trends in the Automatic Fare Collection market?

in the Automatic Fare Collection market? How has the Automatic Fare Collection market evolved over the past four years?

What are the important key challenges, opportunities and improvement factors for Automatic Fare Collection market players?

for Automatic Fare Collection market players? What are the important market positioning and key strategies of key manufacturers as per the Automatic Fare Collection market taxonomy?

of key manufacturers as per the Automatic Fare Collection market taxonomy? What are some of the prevailing market dynamics in the Automatic Fare Collection market?

What are some of the underlying macro-economic and industry factors impacting the growth of the Automatic Fare Collection market?

impacting the growth of the Automatic Fare Collection market? How is the competition structured at present and how has it evolved in the Automatic Fare Collection market over the past few years?

Geographically, this Automatic Fare Collection Market report is segmented into several key Regions,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

