Automatic Distillation Analyzer Market to Witness Surge in Demand Owing to Rising End-use Adoption

Automatic distillation analyzers are increasingly being used by many industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive industry, cosmetic industry, perfumes industry, food processing industry, agriculture and others. Consequently, the increasing use of automatic distillation analyzer in various industries across the world has led to the exceptional growth in demand for global automatic distillation analyzer market.

Automatic distillation analyzer is used for distillation analysis of various substances such as gasoline, solvents and aromatic. It perform tests, process results, prepare the standard report. It also ensures the conformity to rigid quality control standards identified by American Society for Test and Material (ASTM) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO). A microprocessor-based control system in automatic distillation analyzer nonstop monitors test results and alerts user if there are any maintenance or safety complications.

Automatic distillation analyzer offers numerous advantages, for instance, it is easy to use, easy to install, it has effective safety features such as heating chamber with low voltage, enhanced ultraviolet principles based automatic fire extinguishing system, and it consists of drain tube for easy cleaning.

Global automatic distillation analyzer market is poised to show significant growth during the forecast period due to its increased usage in several applications such as distillation analysis of napthas, kerosene, oils and other volatile substances. It also find its application in distillation of fuels, hydrocarbons, jet fuels etc.

The global automatic distillation analyzer is anticipated to grow with an effective CAGR during the period 2015 to 2025.

Several advantages offered by automatic distillation analyzer and its growing consumption in various industries are driving the demand for global automatic distillation analyzer market. Growing automotive and transportation industries and need for quality fuels are anticipated to fuel the demand for global automatic distillation analyzer market in coming years.

In addition, the increasing use of automatic distillation analyzer in pharmaceutical and food processing industries for distillation analysis of hydrocarbon and solvents respectively will drive the demand for this market.

The automatic distillation analyzer market is broadly classified into five segments on the basis of end user industries

Pharmaceutical industry

Automotive industry

Food processing industry

Perfumes industry

Others

The automatic distillation analyzer market is broadly classified into six segments on the basis of its applications

Gasoline

Fuels

Aromatics

Solvents

Hydrocarbons

Others

The automatic distillation analyzer market is broadly classified into two segments on the basis of product type

Hydrocarbons

Portable automatic distillation analyzer

Fixed automatic distillation analyzer

The global automatic distillation analyzer market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific region is anticipated to be at the top position in global automatic distillation market during the forecast period owing to the tremendous growth in automotive and transportation sector in this region. North America is anticipated to be at the second position and will be driven by the growth in pharmaceutical industry in countries like U.S. and Canada.

