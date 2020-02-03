Automatic Direction Finder Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Automatic Direction Finder is an instrument that intercepts and uses electromagnetic radiation in the radio portion of the spectrum to determine the direction of the radio transmitter. A direction finder (DF) can be used by an aircraft or ship as a navigational aid. This is accomplished by measuring the direction (bearing) of at least two transmitters whose locations are already known. When the measured directions from each transmitter are plotted on a map, the intersection of the two plotted lines gives the location of the aircraft or ship carrying the DF. This technique, using the directions to two or more transmitters of known location, is called triangulation.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1692948-global-automatic-direction-finder-market-data-survey-report-2025

The global Automatic Direction Finder market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% from 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Average market price by SUK

Major applications

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

Rockwell Collins

Rohde-schwarz

RHOTHETA

Taiyo

GEW

Thales

BendixKing

TCI(SPX)

TechComm

Caravan

Comlab

Major applications as follows:

Air Traffic control

Vessel Traffic Service

Search and rescue

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1692948-global-automatic-direction-finder-market-data-survey-report-2025

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Rockwell Collins

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2 Rohde-schwarz

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product Specifications

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3 RHOTHETA

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product Specifications

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4 Taiyo

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product Specifications

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 GEW

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product Specifications

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6 Thales

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product Specifications

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7 BendixKing

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product Specifications

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8 TCI(SPX)

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product Specifications

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9 TechComm

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product Specifications

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.10 Caravan

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product Specifications

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.11 Comlab

4 Major Application

4.1 Air Traffic control

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Air Traffic control Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Vessel Traffic Service

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Vessel Traffic Service Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Search and rescue

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Search and rescue Market Size and Forecast

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1692948

Continued….