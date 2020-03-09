Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) System Market Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2027

In the light of recent events such as missing of MH370 with 239 people on board, airlines and Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) have gone more cautious concerning the safety of passengers and the crew members. Such accidents have demanded more robust and efficient surveillance systems primarily to ensure that no aircraft goes missing from the coverage of ATC units. Majority of airlines and ATC present globally still rely on radars for aircraft surveillance. However, radar technology fails in tracking the position of aircraft beyond 150-200 miles from the ground stations and has no reach for aircraft flying over remote areas or transatlantic region. ADS-B system allows ATC units on the ground to track aircraft traffic with more accuracy than any other systems, especially radar.

It relies on the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to determine an aircraft’s location and comprises of two components namely an aircraft transponder on board and ground-based transceiver. The position data transmitted from the ADS-B transponder equipped aircraft is combined with other information such as speed, altitude, aircraft type and flight number. The information is then converted into a digital message and is then broadcasted via a radio transmitter. The ground-based transceiver gathers this data and projects it onto a vehicle tracking/surface moving map used by pilots and ATC unit.

Rising safety concerns combined with stringent government regulations for tracking aircraft is primarily promoting the adoption of ADS-B systems. Moreover, growing population and urbanization are further boosting the demand for air transportation especially in developing countries of Asia and is fuelling the growth of the market. Also, shifting business activity from traditional western markets and increasing goods flow around the globe is also contributing to new aircraft sales and is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance- Broadcast (ADS-B) System Market: Segmentation

The global ADS-B system market is segmented on the basis of system type, aircraft type and region.

On the basis of system type, global ADS-B system market can be segmented into ground-based ADS-B system and space-based ADS-B system. Ground-based ADS-B system comprises of component equipped on board serving ground-based surveillance requirements. Space-based ADS-B systems comprises of components equipped on board offering global coverage. Ground-based ADS-B systems are increasingly being deployed in several countries but have limited coverage, typically few hundred kilometres.

Based on aircraft type the market can be segmented into large commercial aircraft, regional jets, business jets, military aircraft, cargo aircraft and helicopters.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance- Broadcast (ADS-B) System Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is expected to emerge as a relatively fast growing region in the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance- Broadcast (ADS-B) market primarily due to increasing number of aviation production and assembly sites in the region. Europe is estimated to hold a large market share in terms of revenue contribution, followed by North America. Major aircraft manufacturers shifting their focus towards Asia Pacific region for production to serve the larger market is identified as one of the key trends in the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance- Broadcast (ADS-B) system market. Further, existing fleet equipage with ADS-B systems on board primarily due to stringent government regulations is also driving the growth of the market. Around one-third of the global fleet is present in North America and around twenty percent in Western Europe.

Stringent government regulations primarily in the U.S. and Europe are driving the growth of the market. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has mandated that the aircraft operating in a designated airspace in the U.S. and which now requires Mode C transponder must be equipped with ADS-B by 1 January 2020.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance- Broadcast (ADS-B) System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global ADS-B System market are ADS-B Technologies, LLC., Avidyne Corporation, Garmin Corporation, NEC Corporation, FreeFlight Systems and Honeywell International Inc. among others.