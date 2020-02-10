Automatic Content Recognition Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Automatic Content Recognition Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Automatic Content Recognition Market 2018

This report studies the global Automatic Content Recognition market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Automatic Content Recognition market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file. Devices containing ACR support enable users to quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user-based input or search efforts.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall automatic content recognition market in 2018 due to technological advancement and developed media & entertainment industry in the region. Europe stands second in terms of market share. APAC is the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The high growth rate in APAC is attributed to the increasing technological adoption and growing number of ACR technology enabled smart devices in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Arcsoft

Digimarc

Google

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

ACR Cloud

Audible Magic

Civolution (Kantar Media)

Enswers

Gracenote

Mufin

Shazam Entertainment

Vobile

Voiceinteraction

Beatgrid Media

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting

Digital audio, video & image watermarking

Optical character recognition

Speech recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Education

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Healthcare

Defense & public safety

Avionics

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Automatic Content Recognition

1.1 Automatic Content Recognition Market Overview

1.1.1 Automatic Content Recognition Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Automatic Content Recognition Market by Type

1.3.1 Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting

1.3.2 Digital audio, video & image watermarking

1.3.3 Optical character recognition

1.3.4 Speech recognition

1.4 Automatic Content Recognition Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Consumer Electronics

1.4.2 E-commerce

1.4.3 Education

1.4.4 Automotive

1.4.5 IT & telecommunication

1.4.6 Healthcare

1.4.7 Defense & public safety

1.4.8 Avionics

1.4.9 Others

2 Global Automatic Content Recognition Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Automatic Content Recognition Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Arcsoft

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Digimarc

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Google

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Microsoft

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Nuance Communications

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 ACR Cloud

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Audible Magic

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Civolution (Kantar Media)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Enswers

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Gracenote

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Mufin

3.12 Shazam Entertainment

3.13 Vobile

3.14 Voiceinteraction

3.15 Beatgrid Media

4 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Automatic Content Recognition in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Automatic Content Recognition

5 United States Automatic Content Recognition Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Automatic Content Recognition Development Status and Outlook

7 China Automatic Content Recognition Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Automatic Content Recognition Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Automatic Content Recognition Development Status and Outlook

10 India Automatic Content Recognition Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Automatic Content Recognition Market Dynamics

12.1 Automatic Content Recognition Market Opportunities

12.2 Automatic Content Recognition Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Automatic Content Recognition Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Automatic Content Recognition Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..



