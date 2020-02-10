Automatic Content Recognition Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Automatic Content Recognition Market 2018
This report studies the global Automatic Content Recognition market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Automatic Content Recognition market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file. Devices containing ACR support enable users to quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user-based input or search efforts.
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall automatic content recognition market in 2018 due to technological advancement and developed media & entertainment industry in the region. Europe stands second in terms of market share. APAC is the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The high growth rate in APAC is attributed to the increasing technological adoption and growing number of ACR technology enabled smart devices in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Arcsoft
Digimarc
Google
Microsoft
Nuance Communications
ACR Cloud
Audible Magic
Civolution (Kantar Media)
Enswers
Gracenote
Mufin
Shazam Entertainment
Vobile
Voiceinteraction
Beatgrid Media
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting
Digital audio, video & image watermarking
Optical character recognition
Speech recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
E-commerce
Education
Automotive
IT & telecommunication
Healthcare
Defense & public safety
Avionics
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Automatic Content Recognition
1.1 Automatic Content Recognition Market Overview
1.1.1 Automatic Content Recognition Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Automatic Content Recognition Market by Type
1.3.1 Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting
1.3.2 Digital audio, video & image watermarking
1.3.3 Optical character recognition
1.3.4 Speech recognition
1.4 Automatic Content Recognition Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Consumer Electronics
1.4.2 E-commerce
1.4.3 Education
1.4.4 Automotive
1.4.5 IT & telecommunication
1.4.6 Healthcare
1.4.7 Defense & public safety
1.4.8 Avionics
1.4.9 Others
2 Global Automatic Content Recognition Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Automatic Content Recognition Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Arcsoft
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Digimarc
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Google
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Microsoft
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Nuance Communications
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 ACR Cloud
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Audible Magic
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Civolution (Kantar Media)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Enswers
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Gracenote
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Mufin
3.12 Shazam Entertainment
3.13 Vobile
3.14 Voiceinteraction
3.15 Beatgrid Media
4 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Automatic Content Recognition in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Automatic Content Recognition
5 United States Automatic Content Recognition Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Automatic Content Recognition Development Status and Outlook
7 China Automatic Content Recognition Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Automatic Content Recognition Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Automatic Content Recognition Development Status and Outlook
10 India Automatic Content Recognition Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Automatic Content Recognition Market Dynamics
12.1 Automatic Content Recognition Market Opportunities
12.2 Automatic Content Recognition Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Automatic Content Recognition Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Automatic Content Recognition Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
