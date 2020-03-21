Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2023

A latest market study, titled “Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Report 2013 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2023”, has been featured on Kenneth Research. Which includes detailed analysis of industry growth, top key players and their details like profile, revenue, new launching, technology up gradation, revenue etc.

Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) is a technique used by an application to identify a content element within a close distance. These techniques are most commonly used in televisions, smartphones, and tablets nowadays. By making use of watermark technology or fingerprinting technology, ACR helps in dynamic and seamless interlinking of applications, content, devices and viewers. ACR is poised to power the majority of these next generation interactive applications.

ACR is an emerging technology that is widely used to capture and identify digital content, across devices connected to internet. The automatic content recognition technology generally works on certain algorithms that identify and capture the content. This content is often in the form of an image, video clip or an audio note. The major technologies being used to identify the content include fingerprinting, watermarking, and speech recognition. Many companies provide these technologies integrated within a mobile application. Advertising, media & entertainment, and consumer electronics are the leading end-users of the automatic content recognition technology. The applications of automatic content recognition include content enhancement, content identification, real-time audience measurement, and broadcast monitoring.

The global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market is expected to grow at 27.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017–2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, respectively. There have been developments in the media and advertising industry, considering the recognition of content and personalizing the output. Shazam, allows the users to identify any music played in the background and display matching results. Another great example of content recognition is Google Images, wherein the user can upload any image and get search results based on the content recorded in the image.

The global automatic content recognition market has been segmented on the basis of technology, end-user application, and region. Of all the technologies, speech recognition held the largest market share of 42.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 452.1 million, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. On the basis of end-user application, advertising, media and entertainment held the largest market share of 24.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 261 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.3%.

The major companies offering software, and services in automatic content recognition market, across the globe include Arcsoft Inc, Digimarc Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ARC Cloud, Audible Magic Corporation, Clarifai Inc, Enswers Inc, Beatgrid Media B.V, and Shazam Entertainment. These companies had adopted organic and inorganic market growth strategies, such as new product development, product enhancement, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to enhance their customer base and the number of content recognition products.

Key Findings

The global automatic content recognition market is expected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2023.

By technology, speech recognition accounted for the largest market value of USD 452.1 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. Passive fingerprinting was the second largest market in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.4%.

By end-user application, advertising, media & entertainment accounted for the largest market value of USD 261.0 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period. Consumer electronics was the second largest market in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.7%

By region, North America accounted for the largest market value of USD 388 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period. Europe was the second largest market in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4%.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Automatic content recognition Market, Estimation and Forecast

North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating market for ACR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing advancement in the technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and the growing adoption rate of cloud and IoT, among SMEs and large enterprises. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for automatic content recognition. China and India have key contribution in the revenue generation of the market due to the increasing awareness regarding emerging technologies and investment by key players in the countries, such as India, Singapore, and Indonesia.

