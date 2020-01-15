Automatic Content Recognition 2018 Global Market Key Players – Arcsoft, Digimarc, Google, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, ACR Cloud, Audible Magic – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Automatic Content Recognition Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Posted via Industry Today. Follow us on Twitter @IndustryToday

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file. Devices containing ACR support enable users to quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user-based input or search efforts.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Automatic Content Recognition market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automatic Content Recognition market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall automatic content recognition market in 2018 due to technological advancement and developed media & entertainment industry in the region. Europe stands second in terms of market share. APAC is the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The high growth rate in APAC is attributed to the increasing technological adoption and growing number of ACR technology enabled smart devices in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India.

The global Automatic Content Recognition market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automatic Content Recognition.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Arcsoft

Digimarc

Google

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

ACR Cloud

Audible Magic

Civolution (Kantar Media)

Enswers

Gracenote

Mufin

Shazam Entertainment

Vobile

Voiceinteraction

Beatgrid Media

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3492452-global-automatic-content-recognition-market-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting

Digital audio, video & image watermarking

Optical character recognition

Speech recognition

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Education

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Healthcare

Defense & public safety

Avionics

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3492452-global-automatic-content-recognition-market-by-manufacturers-countries

Table Of Contents:

1 Automatic Content Recognition Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Content Recognition

1.2 Classification of Automatic Content Recognition by Types

1.2.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting

1.2.4 Digital audio, video & image watermarking

1.2.5 Optical character recognition

1.2.6 Speech recognition

1.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 E-commerce

1.3.4 Education

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 IT & telecommunication

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Defense & public safety

1.3.9 Avionics

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Automatic Content Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Automatic Content Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Automatic Content Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Automatic Content Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Automatic Content Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Automatic Content Recognition (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Arcsoft

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automatic Content Recognition Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Arcsoft Automatic Content Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Digimarc

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automatic Content Recognition Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Digimarc Automatic Content Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Google

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automatic Content Recognition Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Google Automatic Content Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Microsoft

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automatic Content Recognition Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Microsoft Automatic Content Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Nuance Communications

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automatic Content Recognition Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Nuance Communications Automatic Content Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)