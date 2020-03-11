Automatic Coffee Machines Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2017 – 2026

Growing need to offer quick services in cafés and restaurants has led to surge in demand for automatic coffee machines globally. In addition, surge in demand for technologically enhanced automatic coffee machine is projected to impact the global market growth of automatic coffee positively. Future Market Insights states that the global market of automatic coffee machine is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

Growth of the global automatic coffee machine market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. As the need to offer quick beverage and food services arise, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing automatic food processing machines. In order to offer quick and high quality beverage and food services to the customers, leading beverage and food companies are increasingly installing automatic food processing machines. Growing need for making quick delivery of hot beverage and food products has led the manufacturing companies to integrate leading technological advancements in the automatic food processing machines. Surge in demand for high-quality and quick coffee services has led to increasing installations of automatic coffee machines in various restaurants, hotels and cafés is projected to boost the global market growth of automatic coffee machine over the forecast period.

With the emerging technological advancements, the manufacturing companies are increasingly focusing on incorporating advanced features such as touch screen and smart technology. Incorporation of smart features such as cloud services and Wi-Fi technology allows the customers to connect various devices such as smartphones to the automatic coffee machine and control the coffee preparation time according to daily schedule. Integration of cloud services helps the end use industries to track the customer preferences, along with automating billing and data collection. Increasing integration of leading technological features in the automatic coffee machines is projected to impact the global market growth of automatic coffee machine positively throughout the forecast period.

As drinking coffee increases productivity among employees, demand for the automatic coffee machines is projected to rev up in various companies. In addition, increasing coffee consumption helps in lowering the stress level, which helps the employees to perform better. Also, drinking coffee boosts production of the neurotransmitters including dopamine, noradrenaline and serotonin, which boosts stimulates the nervous system and helps in overcoming depression. Bound to various health benefits, demand for the automatic coffee machines is projected to rev up in various companies.

Sales to Remain High through Cafés

Growing need for automatic coffee machines equipped with pre-infusion and pre-grinding features arise, demand for the super automatic coffee machines is projected to remain high globally. In terms of volume, the super automatic coffee machine product type segment is projected to witness the highest growth, recording more than 2,600’000 units by 2026-end. Moreover, the super automatic coffee machine product type segment is projected to reflect a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

By 2017-end, the café end user segment is projected to witness significant growth in terms of volume, accounting for more than 1,000’000 units. In contrary, the residential end user segment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR by 2026-end. During the forecast period, the low price range segment is projected to witness significant growth in terms of volume, recording more than 2,400’000 units by the 2026-end. In addition, the low price range segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of automatic coffee machine are Nestlé Nespresso S.A., Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., JURA Elektroapparate AG, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., WMF-Coffeemachines, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Melitta Group and BSH Hausgeräte GmbH.