Automated Windows Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The growth of global automated windows market can majorly be attributed to increased spending on infrastructure development across the globe and higher energy saving & operational cost. In addition, rising disposable income among middle class has boosted the buying capability of consumers. However, lack of awareness and requirement of compliance with several regulatory codes and standards is the major restraint that could hinder the market growth.

Based on applications, residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to rising consumer interest towards automated products for energy consumption savings. Also, rising demand for smart homes is expected to augment the growth of the segment during the forecast period. In commercial applications, the usage of Automated Windows Market can be found at educational buildings, airports, hospitality, healthcare, and others. The rising infrastructure spending in the development of automated building construction further propels the demand for automatic ventilation. In addition, the industrial demand is driven by the safety provided by automatic ventilation systems against smoke, fire, and heat.

Key Players

The key players of the global automated windows market are Aumüller Aumatic GmbH (Germany), Automated Door Systems (ADS) (U.K.), Colt International Pty Limited (Australia), GEZE GmbH (Germany), D+H Mechatronic AG (Germany), EBSA (Australia), JLC Automation Services (U.K.), Kintrol (Australia), Pella Corporation (U.S.), and SE Controls (U.K.).

Segmentation

The automated windows market has the highest share in Europe, where the product installation is higher due to extreme weather conditions for carrying out efficient heating and cooling. The regulatory mandates introduced in the region has also boost the growth of automated windows market. Furthermore, the presence of large untapped consumer base will provide considerable growth opportunities to the market in the region.

Automated windows are predominantly used for the purpose of natural ventilation and smoke ventilation. It is operated by an actuator, which enables a window to be opened and closed automatically or by a rotary handle. The automation can be achieved with any of the mechanical, electrical or hybrid controls. The automated windows market is expected to reach USD 7.1 Billion by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period.

The report for Global Automated Windows Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Market Research Analysis:

The global automated windows market has been analyzed based on the three segments, namely product, component, application and regions. On the basis of product, the global automated windows market is segmented as electric, mechanical and hybrid. Electric segment accounted for largest market share in 2016. The integration of high reliable actuators and sensors for automated control and the ability to maintain the ambient temperature will augment the growth of the segment.

Based on component, the global automated windows market is bifurcated as sensors & detectors, control panels, motors & actuators, switches and others. Through the installation of these components, noise reduction and automated control can be achieved. Based on application, the global automated windows market is bifurcated as residential, commercial, and industrial. Among these, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2016.

