Automated Weather Observing System Market Showcases Positive Demand for Major Product Categories during forecast period

The automated weather observing system provides high operational safety by providing accurate, credible and reliable data. The automated weather observing systems are also easy-to-use and very simple to operate. These factors are significantly fueling the growth of automated weather observing systems market. The rising demand for reliable, precise and quick meteorological data at airports, which is further driving the growth of Automated Weather Observing System Market.

The increasing spending of a consumer in luxury has resulted in significant growth in the travel industry. The number of people traveling through air transports has increased, which has resulted in the development of software and systems that can maintain the safety of the customers. In order to maintain safety at airports and other air transports, software developers have designed automated weather observing system. These systems were developed to measure the atmospheric parameters and process them to provide hydro meteorological support to customers. The automated weather observing system consists of many components to provide continuous and real-time information on the weather conditions of airport. The automated weather observing system consists of sensors that measure atmospheric pressure, temperature, humidity, the direction of the wind and other parameters. The automated weather observing system are integrated with a central data unit that collects all the data from sensors and performs meteorological calculations through which it generates various aviation reports that are useful for pilot and airport aviation authority. The demand for automated weather observing system will continue to grow since it is an import system required in the airport to maintain passenger safety.

Vendors in the automated weather observing system market are focusing on developing more user-friendly systems with more technological advancements. They are also focusing on providing automated weather observing system that are compliant with ICAO.

The automated weather observing system has to meet the requirements and recommendations of the ICAO, WMO and FAA. This becomes difficult for vendors in the automated weather observing system market to design systems and meet the requirements. Such factors are hampering the growth of automated weather observing system market. The cost of deploying the automated weather observing system at the airport is very high and requires high investment by the airport authority. The cost of maintaining the system is also high. Such factors are further restraining the growth of automated weather observing system market.

The automated weather observing system market can be categorized on the basis of components and category. On the basis of components, the central data unit segment is expected to have a major share in the automated weather observing system market since it carries out continuous diagnostics of the incoming data and provides essential information. The other segment includes components such as a database, communication methods and others. On the basis of end-user, the market of automated weather observing systems is widely expected to grow during the forecast period.

The automated weather observing system market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for Automated Weather Observing System as a majority of the Automated Weather Observing System vendors, such as Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc., Belfort Instrument Company and All Weather, Inc. are based in the region. The European countries are focusing on investing on airport safety systems to provide a consistent and safe user experience, this is driving the adoption of automated weather observing system in the region. The growing popularity of automated weather observing system in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, are characterized by the increasing spending on automated airport systems in the region. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of automated weather observing system in these regions in the near future.

