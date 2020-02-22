Automated Parking Management Systems Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Automated Parking Management Systems Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of "Automated Parking Management Systems Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

An automated parking management system is a technique for mechanically parking and retrieving vehicles in order to accommodate the increase in demand for safe and convenient parking, as the number of vehicles increase day by day.

The semi-automated parking system segment is projected to hold a prominent share of the market in 2017. Semi-automated is an old tried and proven technology with low manufacturing cost that is widely used in passenger vehicles.

In terms of technology, the market can be segmented into sensor technology, mobile technology, RFID technology, and other technology. Demand for sensor technology is anticipated to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization in suburban areas and rise in technological advancements in automated parking management systems in the global market.

The automated parking industry in North America and Asia Pacific has been observing significant developments in the last few years due to the emerging economic conditions, rise in number of financial districts, increase in smart city development, and rise in urbanization in metropolitan cities.

The global Automated Parking Management Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automated Parking Management Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Parking Management Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Skyline Parking AG

Robotic Parking Systems

Unitronics

Dayang Parking Co. Ltd

Klaus Multiparking Systems

Eito & Global Inc

Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd

Parkmatic TM

FATA Automation

Konnet

MHE Demag (S) Pte Ltd

Boomerang Systems

ParkPlus

Serva

Yeefung Industry Equipment(Shenzhen)Co., Ltd

SKIDATA

Park Assist

Fen Sense

Segment by Type

By Mode of Automation

Semi-automated Parking System

Fully Automated Parking System

By Technology

Sensor Technology

Mobile Technology

RFID Technology

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Automated Parking Management Systems Manufacturers

Automated Parking Management Systems Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automated Parking Management Systems Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

