Automated Optical Inspection System Market 2019 Comprehensive Research Study and Strong Growth in Future 2023

Automated Optical Inspection System Market – Overview

Global Automated Optical Inspection System (AOIS) Market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 1,188 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period 2019-2023

The global automated optical inspection system market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for miniaturization of printed circuit boards across various industry verticals. Moreover, increasing transformations in the internet of things and growing demand for highly efficient AOI systems is one major factor driving the market growth.

The rise in the usage of printed circuit boards in a wide range of applications is expanding the market’s development scope. Market reports related with the semiconductors and electronics industry have been made accessible by Market Research Future which produces reports on other industry verticals that summarises the existing market developments.

The cost of defects in end products is significantly lessened by the use of automated optical inspection systems, which is a key factor that is boosting the development of the market. Also, as automated optical inspection systems help to maintain inspection consistency, they are being increasingly demanded. The reduction in manpower and labor costs along with increased throughput per machine factors will play a central role in the development of the market in the upcoming forecast period. However, growing demand for BGA technology in printed circuit board manufacturing is limiting the use of AOI systems for inspection. This could be one major factor restraining the growth of automated optical inspection system market. Also, the false call rate of image-based AOI systems is another factor that could cause hindrance in the growth of global automated optical inspection system market. However, changes in regulations of electronics manufacturing processes and modifications in design parameters could pose a major challenge in the growth of automated optical inspection system market.

Automated Optical Inspection System Market Key players

“The prominent competitors functioning in the automated optical inspection system market” globally are: CyberOptics Corporation (U.S.), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), Camtek Ltd. (Israel), Orbotech Ltd. (Israel), Saki Corporation (Japan), Mirtec Corporation (U.S.), Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Machine Vision Products (U.S.), Viscom AG (Germany), Test Research Inc. (Taiwan), AOI Systems (U.K), Goepel Electronic GmbH (Germany), and Vi Technology (France) among others.

Automated Optical Inspection System Market Segmental Analysis

The automated optical inspection system market is segmented on the basis of type, component, technology, and application. On the basis of component, the market is divided into system and software. The system segment is additionally segmented into lighting systems, camera systems, and computer systems. The segmentation on the basis of type, the market is divided into 3D AOI Systems and 2D AOI Systems. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Offline AOI Systems and Inline AOI Systems. While, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, medical devices, aerospace & defense, industrial electronics, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and others.

Automated Optical Inspection System Market Detailed Regional Analysis

The automated optical inspection system market globally covers regions such as APAC, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be responsible for the major portion of the market and is also anticipated to develop at the fastest pace through the forecast period. The development of the market in the Asia Pacific region is accredited to the progress in the electronics industry and growing demand for high-quality electronic components across diverse industry verticals. Likewise, the growing demand for speed and precision of inspection are other factors powering the market development.

Competitive Analysis

The market is at a peak production point and will be able to produce improved worth for the businesses in the market and its shareholders. The expertise in using the economies of scale is expected to be useful for the market’s comprehensive development. The market has also markedly neutralized the market trials and thus is encouraging a boost in the number of firms in the market. The modification of the product range in the market is raising the prospects for the progress of the market. The organization leaning in the market is strengthening the level of development that can be attained in the present market scenario. The progress blueprints are altered in tandem to the customer proclivity to realize the maximum growth, and in the long run, viability.

Automated Optical Inspection System Market Industry Updates:

Nov 2018 ACDi, which is an Electronics contract manufacturing firm, recently made a statement that it has included three new pieces of equipment to their Maryland headquarters in the US. The company has purchased, installed and has implemented Optical Control’s SMD X-Ray Counting Machine, Zenith3D Automated Optical Inspection Machine and the Koh Young’s 3D Solder Paste Inspection Machine the company stated in a press release.

Get complete Automated Optical Inspection System Market Report @

