AUTOMATED MINE SCANNING MACHINES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Automated mine scanning machines are equipped with a vision system and advanced sensor fusion technology. This advancement in technology makes the machines efficient to be incorporated in the underground mining operation. With the integration of Internet-of-Things, cloud computing, and big data, these machines are implemented beneath the land surface to capture the data precisely.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automated Mine Scanning Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During the recent years, EMEA has witnessed growth in the adoption of automation in different industries. The mining and minerals industry is one of the largest contributors to the growing GDP of this region. The region has abundant availability of mine fields across the countries that contribute to the production of minerals.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3D-Laser Mapping

Airware

Clearpath Robotics

Clickmox

SuperDroid Robots

3D Robotics

AIRBORNE ROBOTICS

PrecisionHawk

Skylark Drones

TRANSCEND

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Surveying

3D-Mapping

Underground Mining

Mobile Mapping

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automated Mine Scanning Machines Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hardware

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Services

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Surveying

1.3.2 3D-Mapping

1.3.3 Underground Mining

1.3.4 Mobile Mapping

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3D-Laser Mapping

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automated Mine Scanning Machines Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 3D-Laser Mapping Automated Mine Scanning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Airware

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automated Mine Scanning Machines Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Airware Automated Mine Scanning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Clearpath Robotics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automated Mine Scanning Machines Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Clearpath Robotics Automated Mine Scanning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Clickmox

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automated Mine Scanning Machines Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Clickmox Automated Mine Scanning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SuperDroid Robots

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automated Mine Scanning Machines Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SuperDroid Robots Automated Mine Scanning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 3D Robotics

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automated Mine Scanning Machines Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 3D Robotics Automated Mine Scanning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 AIRBORNE ROBOTICS

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automated Mine Scanning Machines Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 AIRBORNE ROBOTICS Automated Mine Scanning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 PrecisionHawk

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Automated Mine Scanning Machines Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 PrecisionHawk Automated Mine Scanning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



