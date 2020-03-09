Automated Microplate Handling Systems Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

A Microplate is a flat plate that has many wells on it. These wells serve as small test tubes in clinical and analytical diagnostic testing laboratories. Automated microplate handling systems are used to handle these mircoplates during any medical diagnostic or analytical procedure. Automated microplate handling systems are extensively used in enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay procedures also known as ELISA. Manual microplate handling systems are more prone to human-induced errors and are labor intensive. These handling systems are used in high-throughput protocols in which the microtiter plates are designed to move around a work cell, place or remove them from microplate nests and microplate stacks of other devices like, incubators, microplate readers and liquid handlers. Automated microplate handling systems work seamlessly with different molecular devices for higher throughput and improved process flow. These systems allow analysts to speed up and control range of processes. These are also tremendously used in cellular analysis, next generation sequencing, serial dilution, PCR set-up, plate labeling, toxicology etc.

Automated Microplate Handling Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Consistent rise in need for high and ultra-high throughput screening is one of the major factors driving the automated microplate handling systems market during the forecast period. Growing researches for next generation sequencing, increase in procedures like polymerase chain reaction and cellular analysis, is also expected to boost the market growth for automated microplate handling systems. Automated systems reduce errors and reduce time-to-market for drugs, which might also drive the market growth for automated microplate handling systems during the forecast period. However, less availability and popularity of these automated microplate handling systems might hinder the market. Preferring manual labor over automation could also affect the automated microplate handling systems market over the forecast period.

Automated Microplate Handling Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Well Size, Automated Microplate Handling Systems Market can be segmented as:

45 wells

96 wells

384 wells

1,536 wells

Others

On the basis of Use Type, Automated Microplate Handling Systems Market can be segmented as:

Pipetting

Centrifugation

Liquid dispensing

Pre-Transfusion

Others

On the basis of Application Type, Automated Microplate Handling Systems Market can be segmented as:

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Cellular Analysis

Others

On the basis of end users, Automated Microplate Handling Systems Market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

On the basis of geography, Automated Microplate Handling Systems Market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Automated Microplate Handling Systems Market: Overview

Global Automated Microplate Handling Systems market has witnessed growth due to expanding demand for high-throughput screening. There is a consistent rise in in-vitro diagnostic procedures and researches related to next-generation sequencing. Requirement of automated microplate handling systems for processing of next-generation sequencing sample like for normalization of the DNA , library construction and indexing, PCR, PCR preparation and magnetic bead cleanup, is expected to contribute to a high revenue share for the automated microplate handling systems market. Increase in prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is also boosting a high demand for Automated Microplate Handling Systems. Increase in geriatric population and technological advancements for ultra-high throughput screening could expand the market during the forecast period.

Automated Microplate Handling Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geography wise, Automated Microplate Handling Systems market is divided into eight regions viz. North-America, Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America’s Automated Microplate Handling Systems market is expanding because of high investments by the government for developing technologically advanced diagnostic and research technologies and it is expected to remain dominant over the period of forecast due easy availability and high rate of adoption for these novel technologies. North America’s Automated Microplate Handling Systems market is also expected to grow the fastest due to high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases requiring advanced diagnosis. Asia-Pacific Automated Microplate Handling Systems market is anticipated to grow at a decent rate due to growing awareness on Automated Microplate Handling Systems, its advantages over manual handling and expanding biotechnology industry in the region.

Automated Microplate Handling Systems Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Global Automated Microplate Handling Systems market identified across the value chain include:Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Hudson Robotics, Avantor, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Danaher, PerkinElmer Inc., Corning Incorporated, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. And Lonza.