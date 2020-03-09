Automated Microbial Detection Systems Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2028

Market Outlook

A number of infectious diseases and the increasing number of resistant strains of microorganisms lead to the development of microbial detection kits. However these traditional methods of culturing and then identification is time consuming. Automated microbial detection systems is one solution for this problem. Using these systems the detection process of microorganisms can be done within a few minutes of culturing and the results could be available within a couple of hours. Automated microbial detection systems are automated tools used for the detection of key contaminant microorganisms. These methods allow for preventive controls and faster testing. The results could be obtained within a few hours using the automated microbial detection systems, when compared to the traditional culturing methods.

A number of large and small players provide automated microbial detection systems. Some of them include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Pall Corporation, MediRay, Biomerieux and MIDI Inc.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6953

Market Dynamics of Automated Microbial Detection Systems Market

A number of factors drive the growth of the automated microbial detection systems market. Some of these include the increase in incidence of infectious diseases that are coupled with epidemic and pandemic events that occur every year. Increasing food safety concerns is another factor that drives the growth of the automated microbial detection system market. Technology advancements and government initiatives to aid the development of the market further. However, high cost of automated microbial detection systems and complex regulatory framework slightly hinder the growth of the automated microbial detection systems market.

Genotypic Methods are Popularizing

When genotypic methods are applied for the identification of microorganisms it results in specie-specific fingerprints. The genotypic methods of automated microbial detection systems are fast and reliable. New genotypic methods include the use of microchips coated with an array of oligonucleotides that allows rapid identification, by the determination of patterns or sequences that are specific to an organism. DNA sequencing and biochemical sequencing coupled with fluorescent analysis of the product is also being developed for automation.

Automated Microbial Detection Systems in Diagnostic Laboratories

Diagnostic laboratories culture different kinds of samples such as blood and urine for diagnosis of infectious diseases. With the traditional method of culturing and testing the results could take days and the patient may be in distress until then. There is a need to reduce the time required for the detection process. This can be achieved by the use of automated microbial detection systems.

Automated Microbial Detection Systems Market by Technology

Regional Market Outlook

Although North America will continue to hold the largest share in the automated microbial detection systems market, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the largest CAGR. The continued focus of the major player towards emerging and Asian countries as well as due to the support of the government in these region leads to development of the automated microbial detection systems market in the region.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6955



Competition Outlook



Automated Microbial Detection Systems are expensive devices. Thus the Automated Microbial Detection System Market is dominated by large players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton Dickinson, Merck Millipore and Lonza. The other small players include Biomerieux, MIDI Inc and MediRay.