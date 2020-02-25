Automated Material Handling Market 2019 Global Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Automated Material Handling (AMH) refers to the automated material lifting devices used across industries, in every single step of a product life cycle from production to the delivery to the end consumers. They are used for safe moving, lifting, and storage of materials without human intervention, in manufacturing and distribution departments. This equipment is cost-effective and help the end-users to capably achieve three main goals a manufacturing unit demands – increased safety, flexibility and efficiency, all this while saving an enormous amount of time.

With the intervention of technology, this equipment has significantly evolved, over the past few years, undergoing some notable transformations. Evidently, manufacturers are the driving force for bringing up these transformations. Keeping the three goals in mind, they have developed a range of automated equipment like conveyors, elevators, cranes, track cranes hoist and lift trucks, stacker, bridge cranes and monorails, gantry cranes and lever hoists and so on.

Major Key Players

Schaefer Holding International (Germany),

Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan),

Dematic (U.S.),

Murata Machinery (Japan),

Mecalux (Spain),

Vanderlande Industries (U.S.),

BEUMER Group (Germany),

Swisslog AG (Switzerland),

Kardex (Switzerland),

Intelligrated (U.S.)

Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a study report giving out the complete market insight up to 2027. In its analysis, MRFR asserts that the thriving global Automated Material Handling Market, growing further will register a fabulous growth rate during 2017 to 2027.

Industry Updates

In February 2019, it has been announced that County library, one of the largest public library systems in the U.S., will be receiving a centralized automated material handling system.

In January 2019, Vecna Robotics, one of the leaders in automated material handling, has announced the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI) multi-agent orchestration engine that harmonizes the work of autonomous vehicles with the workforce and other systems. This engine is called Pivot.al.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automated material handling market has been segmented into four major regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region commands the major share of the global automated material handling market owing to the increasing demand for automated material handling systems in various industrial sectors such as manufacturing, packaging, e-commerce, automotive and others. Increased incorporation of automation in various industrial sectors in order to fasten the production process and optimize the material management service and high utilization of technologically advanced solutions in various industries are also fueling the growth of the automated material handling market in the Asia Pacific region. The Europe region commands the second largest share of the global automated material handling market owing to the increased incorporation of automation of services technology in the rapidly expanding automotive, food and beverages, and metal industries in this region. High demand for automated material handling from the industrial sector and increased incorporation of automated material handling in the education system for handling the study materials, especially in libraries, are propelling the growth of the automated material handling market in the North America region.

Segmentation:

The global automated material handling market has been segmented on the basis of operation, software & services, application, and automated equipment. Based on operation, the global automated material handling market has been segmented into packaging & distribution, storage & transportation, assembly, waste management, and others. Based on software & services, the global automated material handling market has been segmented into software and services. The software segment has been sub-segmented into WMS- warehouse management system and TMS- transportation management system. The services segment has been sub-segmented into maintenance & repairs, training and software up gradation. Based on application, the global automated material handling market has been segmented into automotive, foods & beverages, healthcare, aviation, e-commerce, chemicals, semiconductors, and electronics among others. Based on automated equipment, the global automated material handling market has been segmented into automated guided vehicles, automated storage and retrieval system, automated cranes, robotics system, conveyors and others.

