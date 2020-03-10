Automated Infrastructure Management Solution Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Automated Infrastructure Management Solution Market: Introduction

As the infrastructural advancement of an organization is witnessed, an increase in the complexities, such as increasing fiber densities, complicated point-to-multipoint connections, and meshed leaf-spine architectures, associated with the management of the same is also witnessed. Owing to these increasing complexities, demand for an automated solution, such as automated infrastructure management solution, for the management of the respective infrastructure is also witnessed.

Automated infrastructure management solution is an integration of hardware and software systems which enable the end-user/organization to observe and manage its infrastructure in real time. The implementation of automated infrastructure management solution also enables an organization/enterprise to observe its entire network’s connection changes (such as insertion and removal of patch cords), and enhance its security against unauthorized tampering. The hardware of automated infrastructure management solution detects the insertion and removal of cords, while software component (of automated infrastructure management solution) is responsible for collecting & storing information, and offering a platform to pass the required information to the authorized user or system.

Automated infrastructure management solution has witnessed significant traction over the past four years, owing to the increasing adoption of data centers, modular data centers, colocation etc. and the demand for management of respective infrastructure and its network connectivity, especially in developed countries such as the U.S., and the U.K. Because of significant growth opportunity associated with automated infrastructure management solution market, complimented by the presence of an unaddressed market in developing countries, automated infrastructure management solution market is expected to exhibit a double digit growth rate during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Automated Infrastructure Management Solution Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of data centers and similar facilities by both large and small enterprises is boosting the adoption of automated infrastructure management solution correspondingly, and is expected to be the primary driver for automated infrastructure management solutions market. In addition to this, proliferating establishments of small and medium sized enterprises in developing countries such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil is further assisting the growth of the global automated infrastructure management solution market, in terms of value. The increasing demand for automated solutions across all domains is also expected to be a driving factor for the automated infrastructure management solution market, as automated infrastructure management solution eliminates the complexities and possibilities of error associated with manual management of the infrastructure and its network. Owing to the aforementioned factors, automated infrastructure management solutions market is expected to witness a double digit growth, during the forecast period.

However, in contrary to the above situation, lack of awareness about automated infrastructure management solution and resources for the implementation & adoption of automated infrastructure management solution across various developing and under-developed economies is expected to be the primary restraining factor for growth in the global automated infrastructure management solution market.

Automated Infrastructure Management Solution Market: Segmentation

On the basis of deployment type, the automated infrastructure management solution market has been segmented as:

On-Premises

Cloud

Cloud segment is expected to exhibit higher growth rate in the global automated infrastructure management solution market. The same segment is further expected to dominate automated infrastructure management market by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of industry verticals, the automated infrastructure management solution market has been segmented as:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Energy

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Manufacturing

Research

Others

Telecom and IT segment of the global automated infrastructure management solution is expected to dominate the global automated infrastructure management solution market throughout the forecast period, as the same segment is witnessing the highest adoption of data centers, modular data centers, and colocations.

On the basis of user-type, the automated infrastructure management solution market has been segmented as:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Automated Infrastructure Management Solution Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players in the automated infrastructure management solution market are CommScope, Inc., CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, FUJITSU, Ivanti, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, VMware, Inc, Cisco Systems, and various others. Besides these, some other players in the global automated infrastructure management solution market include Nexans, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Anixter Inc., and a few others.