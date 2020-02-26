Automated Industrial Door Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2018-2026

Automated Industrial Door Market Insights

The automated industrial doors aid easy opening and closing of heavy duty doors in numerous factories, airports, seaports and manufacturing units. Automated industrial doors have major applications on industries owing to the labor shortage faced by the industry, which a significant factor is fueling up the market growth year-over-year. For instance, in the construction sector across the globe, the application for the automated industrial door has been enormous and continues to witness sharp growth with the penetration of new technologies, materials and concepts. The global automated industrial doors market is growing at a pace over the elapsed years. The global automated industrial doors market is assured to have a significant growth over the years, owing to the emerging automation of entries in the workstations leading to facilitate various operation. Furthermore, both, established companies and emerging companies in the industry are leveraging investments for research & development in order to have an innovation in their product portfolio. These sturdy technologies will improve the service of the automated industrial door and match the surging demand for industrial door automation in workplaces.

Factors fueling the automated industrial door market

Various factors drive the growth of automated industrial door market in regions across the world. The primary factors expanding the market growth is the growing demand for factory automation in developed countries such as Germany, U.K, U.S., Canada, China, India and Saudi Arabia. Owing to this, the manufacturing units in the developed countries are opting for more automatic door systems, which leads to more number of adoption for automated industrial doors. Besides, rising preferences for automated industrial door in marine ports and airports owing to the surging demand for integrated shipyards and aircraft hangers with automated technology driving the market. Furthermore, the automated industrial doors have significant applications for security concerns in several industries, as these doors can function according to the situation and check illegal approach of humans to space. Due to these factors, the global automated industrial doors market is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the years.

Global Automated Industrial Doors Market: Segmentation

The global automated industrial door market is segmented by design type, by industrial verticals, and by region. On the basis of design type, the global automated industrial doors market is segmented by sectional overhead doors, rapid roll doors, folding hangar doors and others. On the basis of design type, the global automated industrial doors market is segmented by factories & manufacturing units, airports & ports and commercial. With the rapid growth in the factories & manufacturing units and rapidly growing industries across the world, the segment by industrial verticals is estimated to witness high growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, the advancement in the automation technologies across the world will aid in the expansion of the global automated industrial doors market over the forecast period.

Regional automated industrial doors market overview

The global automated industrial doors market can be segmented with respect to the regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA (Middle East and Africa). The South Asia is expected to have a significant market for automated industrial doors owing to the rising economic prosperity in India. The MEA and Latin America markets for automated industrial doors also have considerable growth with rapid economic growth in these regions over the past couple of years. Developed countries such as the U.S. and countries of Europe are substantial markets for automated industrial doors due to the growing demand for automated door systems for industrial purposes and in commercial sectors.

Key players in Global Automated Industrial Doors Market

Prominent players in the global automated industrial doors market are The Agta Record Group (Switzerland), Assa Abloy AB (Sweden), Hart Door Systems (U.K.), Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd. (India), Gilgen Door Systems AG (Switzerland), Al-Barrack Industrial Group (Saudi Arabia), Maviflex (France), Novoferm GmbH (Germany), RTJ Automation & Maintenance Limited (U.K.) and CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C. (Italy) among other market players. The global players are expected to strengthen their market positions by offering loyalty schemes and competitive prices. Several small-sized players also have a presence in the automated industrial doors market globally.

Global Automated Industrial Doors Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market for automated industrial doors is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of large number of players in the market. The global automated industrial doors market has lucrative opportunities for new entrants, which will cater to competitiveness in the product offerings and also lead to the reduction in prices of the products.

