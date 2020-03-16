Automated Industrial Door Market Global Analysis & Forecast To 2023 Research Report

The global automated industrial door market is driven at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The MRFR report looks into the major factors responsible for accelerating or decelerating the growth of the global automated industrial door market and presents an analysis of their impact potential over the forecast period. The leading regional segments of the global automated industrial door market and its leading players are also assessed in detail in the report, providing a comprehensive overview of the global automated industrial door market’s present status and future prospects.

Automated industrial doors are installed at industrial complexes that have high vehicular activity, as they allow for easy monitoring and tracking of the vehicle activity. The use of automated industrial doors also allows for higher security standards, as automated doors can be shut down remotely in case of emergencies. The daily log of automated industrial doors can also be of help in emergencies. The major benefits of the use of automated industrial doors include higher ease in transportation, allowing for higher overall efficiency. This is likely to drive the demand for automated industrial doors over the forecast period.

The growing adoption of IoT technology platforms is likely to lead to further progression in the global automated industrial door market over the forecast period. As the industrial sector gets more used to IoT systems, the use of automated industrial doors is likely to increase. The rising industrialization in Asia Pacific and other emerging regions of the world is also likely to be a major driver for the global automated industrial door market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global automated industrial door market include RTJ Automation & Maintenance Limited, CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C., Maviflex, Novoferm GmbH, Al-Barrack Industrial Group, Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd., Gilgen Door Systems AG, Hart Door Systems, The Agta Record Group, and Assa Abloy AB.

Acquisitions and mergers are likely to be common in the global automated industrial door market over the forecast period. Established companies in the market are likely to target expansion over the forecast period, with technological acquisitions and geographical expansion both becoming key strategies for players in the global automated industrial door market. A number of new entrants are also likely to enter the global automated industrial door market over the forecast period, leading to increased competitive activity in the market over the forecast period.

In January 2019, leading Italian manufacturer Nice completed the acquisition of Micanan, a leading provider of garage door automation systems for commercial and industrial applications in Canada.

Segmentation:

The global automated industrial door market is segmented on the basis of design type, industry vertical, and region.

By design type, the global automated industrial door market is segmented into sectional overhead doors, rapid roll fast acting doors, folding hangar doors, and others.

By industry vertical, the global automated industrial door market is segmented into manufacturing, airports and naval ports, and commercial.

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to remain the leading contributor over the forecast period in the global automated industrial door market thanks to the growing manufacturing and aerospace sector in the region. Demand from airports is likely to comprise a key part of the global automated industrial door market over the forecast period due to the increasing focus being paid to the aerospace sector and aviation industry by a number of governments across the world. The increasing demand to increase workplace efficiency in the industrial sector in North America is likely to be a major driver for the automated industrial door market in the region over the forecast period. The high presence of leading players in the automated industrial door market in North America is also likely to play a key role in facilitating smooth growth of the market in North America over the forecast period.

Developing regions such as the Middle East and Asia Pacific are likely to become increasingly important to the global automated industrial door market over the forecast period.

