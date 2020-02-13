Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market 2018: Size, Share, Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023

Report Title: – Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023.

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market Report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

“Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) is a method in which fingerprints from individuals are stored as digital images in a database. Each fingerprint has features like arches, loops, and whorls that are unique to an individual. The current version of AFIS has been in use only for a few years and has revolutionized the way matches are made. Automated fingerprint identification systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies for criminal identification initiatives, the most important of which include identifying a person suspected of committing a crime or linking a suspect to other unsolved crimes.”.

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

NEC, Morpho, 3M Cogent, Suprema, Dermalog, HID Global, Fujitsu, Crossmatch, M2sys, Afix Technologies, Papillon Systems, East Shore, PU HIGH-TECH

Scope of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Report: –

This report focuses on the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Firstly, as for the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry, the top three manufacturers have 7.74% revenue market share in 2015. The Japanese giant NEC, which has 62.01% market share in 2015, is the leader in the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry. The manufacturers following are Morpho, 3M Cogent and Suprema, which respectively has 5.55%, 3.19% and 2.73% market share globally. The PU HIGH-TECH is the leader of China Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry. Secondly, the revenue of world Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) sales market has a rising from 1597.30 m dollars in 2014 to 1808.28 m dollars. The reason causes this increase is the rising demand for the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.Thirdly, the downstream industries of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products are Government, Military, Banking & Finance, Hospitality & Health Care, Transportation and Mobile Payment Transaction. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS). In the foreseeable future, the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products will show an optimistic upward trend.Finally, although sales of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) field hastily.The worldwide market for Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2023, from 240 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Modal AFIS

Multi Modal AFIS

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Criminal

Civil

Highlights of the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS), with sales, revenue, and price of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Report helps in comprehension and examination of business data through consistent examination and examination of verifiable business execution to grow definitive bits of knowledge for business planning. Through the application of statistical methods and tools in business performance data, the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Research Report 2018-2023 performs predictive analysis to derive decision making insights and inputs.

