Automated Demand Response Management Systems Market Study Report – Includes Industry Trends and Long-Term Forecasts Through 2022 And 2023

Competitive Insights

Major players operating in the global Automated Demand Response Management Systems market include – Silver Spring Networks Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, General Electric Co, Enernoc Inc, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG

The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are some strategies adopted by the major players. Acquisitions and effective mergers is one of the best domination strategies currently being used.

Key Developments in the Automated Demand Response Management Systems Market:

December 2017: EnerNOC, Ohmconnect, and others emerge as successful bidders for IESO Demand Response Auction 2017

November 2017: Itron extends contract in Maryland to deliver demand response

October 2017: Schneider Electric teams up with IPKeys Technologies to provide an OpenADR 2.0 demand response management solution

October 2017: Enernoc awarded 50-Megawatt demand response contract in Australia