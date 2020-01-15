Automated Cell Cultures Market: Globally Continue to Dominate the Industry by BD, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich, Tecan, Hamilton Company, BioSpherix, Ltd., Sartorius, Eppendorf Group, GE

The key players of the “Automated Cell Cultures Market” are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations which is affecting the Automated Cell Cultures Market and Medical Devices Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

Global Automated Cell Cultures Market, By Applications (Drug Development, Stem Cell Research, Regenerative Medicine, Cancer Research), By Type (Finite Cell Line Cultures, Infinite Cell Line Cultures), By Instruments (Automated Cell Culture Storage Equipment, Automated Cell Culture Vessels, Automated Cell Culture Supporting Instruments, Bioreactors), By Consumables (Media, Sera, Reagents), By End User (Biotech Companies, Research Organizations, Academic Institutes), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The automated cell cultures market accounted to USD 21.38 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Definition:

Automated Cell Culture is a process in which growth and maintenance of cell culture are taken with advanced techniques. Cell culture is a process of removing the cells from the source to grow under the specified technical environment outward of natural environment. Less errors, lower contamination and decreased human efforts are the factors which drives the market whereas high price and unawareness restrains the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The automated cell cultures market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated cell cultures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors:

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Co.

Tecan Trading AG

Promocell GmbH

Hamilton Company

Biospherix, Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Eppendorf AG

GE Company

Lonza Group AG

Corning, Inc.

Life Technologies Corporation

HiMedia Laboratories

Biocompare

Cell Culture Company, LLC

OCTANE BIOTECH INC.

CytoSMART Technologies B.V.

Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Among others.

Report Drivers and Restraints:

Decrease the human or manual efforts.

Lower the chances of contaminations & errors during the cell culture development.

Less time consuming.

Increase in demand for regenerative medicine.

Emerging biopharmaceutical industries.

Lack of awareness.

Rough distribution of the technology.

High cost restraints the market

Market Segmentation:

By applications:

Drug Development

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

Cancer Research

By type the market is segmented into:

Finite Cell Line Cultures

Infinite Cell Line Cultures

By consumables market is segmented into:

Media

Sera

Reagents

On the basis of instruments the market is segmented into:

Automated Cell Culture Storage Equipment

Automated Cell Culture Vessels

Automated Cell Culture Supporting Instruments

Bioreactors

By end user the market is segmented into:

Biotech Companies

Research Organizations

Academic Institutes

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are:

S.

Canada

Germany

France

K.

Netherlands

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Among others

